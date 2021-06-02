Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update ((24 – 30 May 2021)

South: Fighting and civilian displacement continued

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar and Zabul provinces with improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and armed clashes that affected civilians and humanitarian activities.

In Kandahar province, armed clashes were reported in Panjwaiy, Shah Wali Kot,

Khakrez, Maywand and Zheray districts. A total of 3,500 people from Maywand district were displaced to Kandahar city due to fighting with further displacement predicted due to continued fighting. Insecurity and illegal check points in Khakrez,

Shah Wali Kot and Dahla Dam are affecting farmers who are not able to access water for their agricultural activities in Arghandab, Panjwaiy, Zheray Kandahar Dand and Daman districts.

In Hilmand province, fighting continued in Bolan, Nahr-e-Saraj, Lashkargah, Nade-Ali and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. According to WHO, the Bolan Basic Health Clinic in Hilmand province was recently closed due to fighting in the area depriving more than 13,000 people of their access to basic health services.

Access negotiations are ongoing to reopen the health facility.

In Zabul province, the security situation intensified with reported regular armed clashes in Qalat, Tarnak Wa Jaldak, Shah Joi and Shinkay districts.

On 24 May, 824 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received cash for food, relief items and WASH packages in Lashkargah city in Hilmand province. In addition, 2,236 IDPs including 624 IDPs in Kandahar and 1,594 IDPs in Lashkargah have been assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in coordination with clusters. Interagency needs assessments are ongoing for people affected by conflict in Lashkargah district, Hilmand province.

North-east: Heavy fighting in Baghlan displaced thousands

Heavy fighting in Baghlan Province has displaced more than 21,000 people, according to local authorities. Ten interagency assessment teams have been deployed to assess needs. Food, non-food items, hygiene kits and cash assistance are the most urgent needs among affected people. The security situation remained tense across the north-east with seven civilians reportedly killed and 14 others wounded due to fighting. During the reporting period, 5,943 people including 1,743 people affected by conflict, 4,200 vulnerable people received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Distribution of humanitarian assistance for people in Baghlan is underway, reaching 2,500 people so far. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,585 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces. An additional 1,561 people affected by floods were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan and Takhar provinces in the coming days.

East: Almost 36,000 people received humanitarian aid

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG in Mihtarlam city and Alishang, Alingar and Dawlat Shah districts in Laghman province continued to affect civilians. On 26 May, a mortar in Mihtarlam City, Laghman Province reportedly injured four children. Eight inter-agency teams deployed to Mihtarlam on 29 May assessed 917 families and 557 families (3,899 people) were identified to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 450 families (3150 people) received relief items, food, WASH, health and nutrition services. This week, 15,421 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance across the east. A total of 35,903 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 4,585 newly displaced people, 2,688 prolonged IDPs, 1,512 undocumented returnees, 1,750 people in host community and 25,368 vulnerable people who received food rations as part of the COVID-19 response. A total of 4,535 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 178 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles.

West: 7,896 people affected by flash floods receive humanitarian aid

An increasing number of armed clashes and security incidents affecting civilians was reported in the West. On 23 May, two children were reportedly wounded by crossfire in Chaghcharan district, Ghor province. On 29 May, a civilian was reportedly killed and two others wounded by crossfire in Pashtun Zarghun district, Hirat province. A total of 7,896 people affected by flood were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in Obe district, Hirat province and Jawand district, Badghis province. Aid agencies will provide food, cash, relief items, emergency shelter and hygiene kits to people in need. Water, sanitation and hygiene partners will support the restoration of damaged water sources in affected areas.

Centre: IED detonations continued to cause civilian casualties

The security situation remained unstable across the central part of the country mainly in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Parwan, Panjsher, Khost, Ghazni, Paktya and Paktika provinces. On 29 May, four people were reportedly killed and 17 others were injured when a bus transporting university lecturers was hit by an IED detonation in the Rabat area, Bagram district, Parwan province.

A total of 2,835 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Parwan and Kapisa provinces. In addition, 1,372 IDPs were recommended by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in Ghazni, Maidan Wardak and Khost provinces. Also, 371 people affected by natural disaster received humanitarian assistance in Bamyan province. Interagency assessment teams identified 497 people affected by natural disasters to receive humanitarian assistance in Bamyan and Daykundi province in the coming days.

North: 301 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian aid

Armed clashes continued between ANSF and an NSAG in the north. A total of 301 IDPs from Almar, Qaysar, Shirn Tagab, Khawja Sabz Posh, Bilcheragh and Garziwan districts in Faryab province displaced by sporadic fighting in late April were identified by interagency assessment teams to received humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Maymana city, Faryab province.