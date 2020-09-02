Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (24 – 30 August 2020)

North-east: 66,290 people displaced by conflict

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued across the north-east. The recent fighting in Kunduz displaced 9,150 families (approximately 64,050 people) in Khan Abad, Imam Sahib and Aqtash districts. In Kunduz, some 20 per cent of displaced families returned to their place of origin, while 28,282 displaced people were identified to be in immediate need of shelter, food and safe drinking water. Also, some 300 families (about 2,100 people) were displaced in Cheshm area of Pul-e-Khumri district in Baghlan province and 20 families (140 people) were reportedly displaced in Raghestan district in Badakhshan province. Humanitarian partners continued to support local authorities to respond to people in need and have deployed 22 interagency assessment teams to affected areas.

Overall, 1,294 families (9,058 people) newly displaced by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian assistance. Among them, 6,517 were assisted in Kunduz, Baghlan, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces with the distribution of assistance ongoing notably in Kunduz. Furthermore, 5,152 vulnerable and food-insecure people affected by COVID-19 were reached with humanitarian assistance in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

East: 23,387 people receive humanitarian aid

The security situation remained volatile across the east mainly in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. During the reporting period, heavy rainfall led to flash floods in Nuristan, Laghman, Kunar and Nangarhar provinces in the east. Reportedly, 100 houses were destroyed with some causalities reported across the east. Also, two people were reportedly killed and three others injured when a house collapsed due to floods in Hesarak village, Rodat district in Nangarhar province.

Interagency assessment teams identified 4,746 internally displaced persons (IDPs) as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. This week, 23,387 people received humanitarian assistance across the east. A total of 7,191 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 408 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: Over 1,400 people displaced by fighting

The security situation remained volatile in the north with continued armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Balkh, followed by Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Reportedly, the fighting resulted in the displacement of people from Khwja Sabz Posh, Andkhoy and Qaram Qul districts, to safer places in Faryab province. Also, 200 families (1,400 people) were reportedly displaced in Sozmaqala district, Sar-e-Pul province. During the reporting period, 9,303 vulnerable people including people displaced by conflict, returnees and people affected by COVID-19 received humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab and Samangan provinces. In addition, 651 people were verified as displaced by conflict in Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan and Jawzjan provinces by interagency assessment teams and will be receiving assistance in the coming days.

South: Fighting resulted in displacement and closure of health facilities

During the reporting period, the security situation deteriorated across the south mainly in Kandahar, Hilmand and Zabul provinces. Improvised explosive devices(IEDs) planted along main roads reportedly killed 21 civilians and injured three others in Kandahar and Zabul provinces. The armed conflict in Hilmand reportedly displaced 1,400 people. According to initial reports, the ongoing fighting resulted in the closure of three health facilities in Kandahar and Zabul provinces depriving nearly 75,000 people of access to health services. Humanitarians are negotiating with parties at the local level to restore access. During the reporting period, the Government assisted 400 families (2,800 people) who were affected by conflict in Uruzgan province. Also, 193 IDPs in Kandahar province received food, hygiene supplies, and emergency latrines from humanitarian agencies. In addition, 402 IDPs were identified to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Lashkargah district, Hilmand province.

West: 7,723 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran

During the reporting period, the security situation continued to be tense across the west mainly in Qala-e-Naw, Hirat and Badghis provinces. According to local authorities, around 7,723 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 22 to 28 August of whom 621 received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city. During the reporting period, 525 people displaced by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hirat province. Needs assessments of people affected by conflict are ongoing across the west.

Centre: hundreds of people were affected by severe flooding

The overall security situation in the centre remained volatile and unstable. On 26 August, severe flooding resulted in the deaths and injuries of hundreds of people and damaged thousands of houses in several provinces across central Afghanistan particularly Parwan province. Reportedly, 141 people died and 126 were injured including women and children and 26 people remain missing in Parwan province. Agricultural land and public infrastructure have also been impacted. In Parwan, interagency assessment teams have to date identified 973 families (about 6,811 people) as being in need of immediate humanitarian aid and assessments are ongoing. A total of 4,410 people affected by natural disasters received assistance across the centre. In addition, 973 people displaced by conflict were identified to receive assistance in the coming days in Logar and Khost provinces. Need assessments of people affected by conflict are ongoing in Ghazni and Daykundi provinces.

Funding Update

US $13 million was allocated for Afghanistan by the Emergency Relief Coordinator through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) underfunded emergencies window. The in-country prioritization process is about to be completed. Simultaneously, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) completed the cluster prioritization process for an upcoming reserve allocation of some $15 million which is pending approval by the HC following deliberations by the Advisory Board next week. The prioritization for both CERF and AHF are complementary and informed by the recent Humanitarian Funding Gaps analysis (August – October 2020) which outlined the most time-sensitive underfunded gaps. The CERF and AHF allocations together provide 17 per cent of the immediate funding gap of $164 million.