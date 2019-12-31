Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (23 December - 29 December 2019)

Northeast: Over 16,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a NonState Armed Group (NSAG) continued in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

According to initial reports, around 460 families (approximately 3,200 people) were displaced due to the clashes from Bagh Meri and Yoz Kandahari villages in Dasht-e-Archi district to Kunduz city in Kunduz province and from Pul-eKhumri district to the District Administrative Center in Baghlan province.

Last week, 16,541 people who were affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Takhar, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces.

Moreover, 1,372 internally displaced people (IDPs) who were affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

East: 17,745 people received humanitarian aid

Fighting and military operations continued in various districts in Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan and Laghman provinces. On 23 December, at least three people were killed and 14 others were wounded in an explosion at a funeral ceremony in Dawlat Shah district in Laghman province according to initial reports. No group claimed responsibility for this attack.

Last week, interagency assessment teams identified 2,681 IDPs across the eastern region as being in need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance. These IDPs will receive support in the coming days. In the east, 17,745 IDPs were reached with cash and household items as part of winterisation support and benefitted from food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health services. 5,483 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were also reached with emergency outpatient health services. This week, a total of 5,198 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

Life-saving humanitarian response continued for 776 (309 women and 467 children) IDPs from Achin district who live in the Directorate of Religious Affairs in Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province.

Ongoing malnutrition screening by partners shows a total of 37 children with SAM and 37 children with MAM.

North: Over 10,000 people received winter assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces. Ongoing fighting in Almar district in Faryab province has displaced people to Maymana city.

Inter-agency assessment teams verified 1,148 people displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. As part of the winterization strategy around 10,500 IDPs received winter assistance in Faryab province. Some, 224 IDPs also received humanitarian health assistance through the mobile health services in Maymana city, Faryab province.

South: Ongoing conflict resulted in the displacement of 4,000 people

Conflict between an NSAG and ANSF continued in Hilmand, Kandahar and Zabul provinces. As a result of the ongoing clashes initial reports indicate that some 4,000 people were displaced from Shah Wali Kot and Khakrez districts to Kandahar city of Kandahar province.

Last week, 2,327 IDPs who were affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Hilmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. Assessments are ongoing to identify people who were displaced by conflict in Kandahar, Hilmand and Zabul provinces.

West: Over 300 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian aid

Military operations between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Farah and Hirat provinces. Humanitarian operations continued to be interrupted by NSAGs in various provinces in the West. Assessments are underway to identify people who were displaced by conflict in Farah, Hirat and Badghis provinces.

Last week, interagency assessments teams verified 336 people who were affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Ghor province.

Centre: Over 5,000 people received winter assistance

Last week, 588 IDPs and returnees received relief items including family tents in Kabul and Parwan provinces.

Additionally, some 5,600 people received winterisation assistance in Bamyan province. Assessments of vulnerable families in need of winter assistance are ongoing in Ghazni, Parwan and Paktya provinces.

A humanitarian partner will also start distribution of winter assistance to 2,520 people in Logar, Kapisa and Panjsher provinces in the coming days.