Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (23 - 29 September 2019)

Northeast: Over 14,000 people displaced

Armed clashes continued between the Afghanistan National Security Force (ANSF) and Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) in the Khustak area, Jorm district, Badakhshan province, Baharak and Taloqan city in Takhar province, Kunduz city, and Pule-e-Khumri district in Baghlan province. Last week, 7,314 people were displaced in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces due to clashes between the ANSF and NSAG. On 29 September, clashes in Baharak and Khowja Ghar districts in Takhar province displaced 7,000 people to Taloqan city who are staying at the Dashti Rabat areas compound (10 km away from Taloqan city). An inter-agency assessment is ongoing to assess needs. Humanitarian partners will provide those displaced with food, relief items, and hygiene kits in the coming days.

In the past week, 7,287 people displaced by conflict were verified by inter-agency assessment teams in Baghlan, Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces as being in need of humanitarian assistance. During the period, 25,718 people displaced by conflict were reported to have received assistance in Kunduz, Baghlan, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces. In Baghlan, 3,850 people were identified as being in need of aid, with people in need expected to triple in the coming weeks. In Badakhshan, the Government provided cash assistance to longer-term internally displaced persons (IDPs) and will conduct a needs assessment. A response to people in need in Takhar is planned when security permits. The government is coordinating with the UN and humanitarian partners to avoid duplication.

North: 2,485 IDPs received humanitarian aid

Clashes between NSAG and the ANSF in Balkh and Faryab provinces continued in the reporting period. NSAG reportedly closed the road linking Maymana city with districts in Faryab province, ahead of the Presidential election.

During the past week, inter-agency teams verified 549 IDPs who were previously displaced by conflict in need of humanitarian assistance in Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. During the reporting period, 2,485 IDPs who were affected by conflict were reached with food, relief items, and hygiene kits in Samangan and Faryab provinces.

East: 8,638 people received humanitarian assistance

On 22 September, heavy clashes reportedly erupted among NSAG in the Wazir Tangi area in Khogyani. In the lead up to the Presidential election and on the day itself, 19 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were reportedly detonated and an additional six IEDs were discovered in Jalalabad resulting in civilian and ANSF casualties. NSAG also reportedly blocked highways in Kunar province and cut the power supply in Laghman and Nangarhar provinces during election day.

On 26 September, joint assessment teams verified 11,809 people as being in need of humanitarian assistance after being affected by conflict in Surkh Rod district in Nangarhar province and in Nurgal district, Kunar province. 8,638 people were reached with food, relief items, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces during the past week.

Centre: Protests in Ghazni after airstrike allegedly causes civilian deaths

On 29 September, residents protested against an airstrike on Khawja Umari district in Ghazni province (28 September) which alleged caused the deaths of several civilians. The Ministry of Interior Affairs released a statement countering the claim and that those killed were NSAG.

Between 23 and 24 September, 448 people affected by conflict in Bamyan, Parwan and Panjsher provinces, were reached with humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian partners also identified 511 IDPs affected by conflict who will receive assistance in Maidan Wardak province in the coming days.

West: Almost 6,000 people need humanitarian aid

Inter-agency assessment teams identified 437 IDPs affected by conflict in Injil district and Hirat city in Hirat province and in Chaghcharan city in Ghor province who will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Also, 5,530 IDPs affected by conflict were identified by inter-agency assessment teams to receive humanitarian aid in Qala-e-Kah district, Farah province. Last week, around 1,083 people received humanitarian assistance in Adraskan district in Hirat province and in Qala-e-Naw city in Badghis province.

South: Violence hampers healthcare and displaced 1,610 civilians

Ongoing ANSF military operations resulted in the displacement of 1,610 people in Uruzgan province. More than 20 civilians including children and women were reportedly killed or injured due to clashes between the ANSF and NSAG in Musa Qala district in Hilmand province. On 28 September, an IED was detonated in the Shah Bazar area in Kandahar province and reportedly injured 15 voters. On the same day, in Zabul Province, a hospital near Qalat city was reportedly hit by a rocket, wounding three civilians. On 30 September, two health facilities in Shahjoy, Zabul were reportedly closed following an NSAG warning for unknown reasons. Fighting between the ANSF and NSAG in Shahjoy city was reported in recent days and negotiations to reopen the heath facilities have been ongoing.

On 24 September, around 1,155 people received humanitarian assistance in Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Zaranj in Nimroz and Qalat in Zabul.

Civilians impacted by election-related violence

The overall security situation across the country remained volatile in the lead-up to and during the Presidential election on 28 September. Hundreds of security incidents were reported across all regions with the highest volumes occurring in the eastern, southeastern and northeastern parts of the county. Initial reports indicate that hundreds of civilian casualties were recorded, the majority of which were injuries. Although incident volumes, targets and casualties are still being verified, it appears that some schools and healthcare infrastructure were also impacted.

Further to the above, key roads across the country were reportedly closed to civilian traffic and electricity and mobile phone networks were interrupted before and during the Presidential election; particularly in the northern and northeastern parts of the country.