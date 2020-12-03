Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (23 – 29 November 2020)

South: 14,000 people receive assistance for winter

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued mainly in Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces. In Kandahar province, armed conflict is ongoing in Shah Wali Kot, Panjwayi, Zheray and Maywand districts. The increasing insecurity along the highway between Spin Boldak and Kandahar city may interrupt humanitarian activities on the border. The main roads connecting Panjwayi, Arghandab, Zheray and Maywand are either closed or contaminated with Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

In Hilmand province, the security situation remains unstable with sporadic armed clashes ongoing. The main roads connecting Lashkargah to Nawa-e-Barakzaiy,

Nad-e-Ali and Nahr-e-Saraj districts are closed including the main road connecting Kandahar to Lashkargah. The closure of the roads has significantly impacted humanitarian services within the districts as well as public movements.

In Uruzgan province, fighting and airstrikes in Gizab district in Uruzgan province reportedly killed five civilians (four women and a child). In another incident, two civilians were reportedly killed by an IED detonation in Lablan Yakari village in Gizab district, Uruzgan province.

Between 22 and 24 November, 1,084 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received humanitarian assistance including cash, food, relief items, tents, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies in Kandahar and Zabul provinces. A total of 10,827 people affected by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hilmand, Uruzgan and Nimroz provinces.

Winterisation assistance is ongoing in the south aiming to reach an estimated 2,000 households (approximately 14,000 people). During the reporting period, a humanitarian partner provided winterisation assistance to 400 households (approximately 2,800 people) in Uruzgan, Nimroz and Zabul provinces. In Kandahar, the number of families humanitarian partners aim to reach with winterization support increased from 600 to 800; and in Hilmand, the target increased from 500 to 800 families.

West: 3,759 people received humanitarian aid, including items for winter

The security situation remained unstable in the west. Following a needs assessment, humanitarian partners assisted 1,331 IDPs with cash, food, relief items, and hygiene supplies in Badghis, Ghor and Hirat provinces. A total of 7,000 displaced families (approximately, 49,000 people) who are residing in informal sites in Hirat province will receive hygiene supplies by mid-December. Additionally, 42 people that were assessed as being in need were assisted with food, relief items, shelter repair and health services following heavy rainfall in Hirat province. Ongoing winterisation assistance reached 2,386 vulnerable displaced people, people in the host community and returnees in Badghis and Ghor provinces. According to humanitarian agencies, at least 45,000 families (approximately 315,000 people) are in need of winterisation assistance in the west. However, current funding will cover less than a third of people in need.

Centre: Almost 7,000 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation remained unstable in the central part of the country with incidents reported in Bamyan, Kabul,

Logar, Maidan Wardak, Paktya, Khost, Paktika and Ghazni provinces. On 24 November, eight civilians were wounded by an IED detonation in Matun district, Khost province. On 23 November, 14 civilians were reportedly wounded by mortar fire in Qara Bagh district, Ghazni province.

This week, 6,958 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Kabul and Khost provinces and Gizab district of Uruzgan province. 1,351 IDPs were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Paktya and Kapisa provinces in the coming days. A needs assessment is ongoing for 1,120 people displaced by conflict in Panjsher province.

North-east: Over 1,000 people displaced by fighting in Baghlan province

Fighting between ANSF and NSAGs continued in the north-east. Three civilians were reportedly killed and one person wounded by unknown gunmen in Farkhar district, Takhar province. In Baghlan province, six civilians were reportedly wounded during armed clashes and airstrikes in Baghlan-e-Jadid district. Two civilians were reportedly killed and seven others, including children wounded by an unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonation in Khinjan district in Baghlan province. Over 1,000 people were reportedly displaced by ongoing fighting in Baghlan province.

Assessment teams identified 199 households (approximately 1,393 people) displaced by conflict in Baghlan,

Badakhshan and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Humanitarian assistance reached 1,597 households (approximately 11,053 people) affected by conflict in Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

East: 27,349 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation in the east remained unstable and fighting continued in Hesarak, Sherzad and Khogyani districts in Nangarhar province. Ongoing clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG resulted in the displacement of 1,000 people into Surkh Rod and Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province. Interagency assessment teams are coordinating the humanitarian response. Interagency assessment teams identified 29,141 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance in the east. A total of 27,349 people received humanitarian assistance including IDPs, undocumented returnees, and people who received food aid as part of the COVID-19 response. A total of 7,070 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 7,680 children were vaccinated to protect against polio and measles. A humanitarian partner provided emergency health supplies to the department of public health in Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces as part of their winterisation support and to support the treatment of people with seasonal diseases.

North: 2,499 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued mainly in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Interagency teams verified 2,499 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. 35 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Faryab province. More vulnerable people are expected to be in need of winterisation assistance this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the livelihoods of many people in the north.