Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (23 – 29 August 2021)

South: Access to health services limited

In the reporting period, the overall security situation in the south remained relatively calm. Reportedly, civilians continued to be affected by roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonations mainly in central districts of Kandahar province. Additionally, targeted killings reportedly increased in Kandahar province, and Lashkargah District in Hilmand province.

According to initial reports, provincial hospitals limited their services due to budget constraints and a change in basic health facility implementers in some southern provinces. In Uruzgan, the provincial hospital downgraded their services to emergency and trauma only while outpatient department services and other services were suspended.

Currently, in major provincial capitals, money exchange dealers, banks and business areas are relatively functional. However, the prices of food, medicine and other essential supplies in markets across the region increased. The Spin Boldak border crossing remained open to those who have Pakistani identification card, Afghans with Pakistani visas and commercial trucks movements.

During the reporting period, 458 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene, and hygiene education, physiotherapy services while there continues to be gaps in cash aid in Lashkargah District in Hilmand province. Also, 95 IDPs who were previously identified as being in need will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hilmand province.

North-east: 52,983 people received humanitarian aid

The security situation was reportedly calm in Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces. In Baghlan province, the Taliban reportedly reclaimed control of Bano, Deh Salah and Pule-Hesar Districts. Fighting resulted to the displacement of 500 people to the Arzangan mountain in Deh Salah District, Baghlan province.

During the reporting period, 52,983 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

North: 490 people affected by conflict identified to receive humanitarian aid

The security situation was relatively calm throughout all provinces in the north. The Mazar-e-Sharif airport and the Hairaton border are open and operational. On 28 August, a United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) flight from Islamabad landed and took off safely from Mazar-e-Sharif. Some businesses and markets have reopened in provincial capitals and some humanitarian organizations have resumed operations.

During the reporting period, 490 people were verified by assessment teams to be displaced by conflict and in need of humanitarian assistance in Jawzjan and Faryab provinces. The IDPs will be reached with humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

East: Interagency assessment teams continued to assess people in need

On 27 August, several civilians were reportedly killed and injured while attempting to cross the Torkham border in Nangarhar province. On 23 August, some humanitarian resumed activities including mine clearance operations.

This week, out of 9,786 people assessed, 9,219 people displaced by conflict were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. Interagency assessment teams continued to assess people in need in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. A total of 6,916 people displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Nangarhar, Kunar and Laghman provinces.

West: Security situation calm, some criminality reported

The security situation reportedly remained calm across western provinces though some incidents of robbery and other criminal activities affecting civilians were reported. Banks and other institutions are reportedly still not fully functional.

Centre: Airport attack causes mass civilian casualties

The security situation remained calm in most provinces in the central part of the country with the exception of security incidents and violence reported in Kabul and Panjsher provinces. On 22 August, four children were reportedly killed and two others were wounded by an unexploded ordnance denotation in the Banozai area, Gardez District in Paktya province. On 26 August, close to 200 people were killed and around 100 were injured by a suicide attack outside the airport gates in Kabul city. The majority of the casualties were among civilians. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K) and condemned by the United Nations. On 29 August, 10 civilians including seven children were reportedly killed by a drone attack in Kabul city.

During the reporting period, 5,131 people displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Kabul and Paktya provinces.