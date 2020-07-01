Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (22 June – 28 June 2020)

North-east: Fighting displaced 22,960 people

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. The fighting displaced 22,960 people (3,280 families) in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Takhar provinces. This is the most significant displacement since March 2020.

Despite operational constraints and the spread of COVID-19, humanitarian assistance reached 217 people affected by floods in Baghlan province. In addition, 8,087 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Takhar provinces.

Interagency assessment teams identified 441 people (63 families) displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces.

East: 20,888 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation across the east remained volatile and fighting continued between the ANSF and an NSAG.

On 23 June, heavy rains and localized flash floods impacted 945 people (135 families) in Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar resulting in casualties and material damages. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported that three children died in Nari district and Khas Kunar district, Kunar province. Several houses were reportedly damaged and agricultural land and crops were extensively damaged in Nari and Nurgal districts in Kunar province. Two other children were reportedly killed by lightning. Humanitarian partners are already providing assistance to people affected by flash floods.

On 24 June 2020, a thunderstorm struck killing two children in Batikot and Shinwar districts in Nangarhar province. ANDMA in Nangarhar provided immediate assistance (relief items and food assistance) to affected families. ANDMA has announced that it will provide a further 50,000 AFs to affected families.

In Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, 1,176 people affected by conflict and natural disasters including returnees received relief items, food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and cash assistance. Also, 19,712 people received food under WFP’s seasonal support programme in Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces. Interagency assessments teams identified 9,163 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance across the east.

In addition, 6,894 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. A total of 347 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: 4,655 people displaced by conflict received cash assistance in Jawzjan province

Across the north, 50 security incidents were recorded this week which is a significant increase compared to the previous reporting week. Balkh province recorded the highest number of security incidents followed by Faryab, Samangan, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

Interagency assessment teams verified 952 people (136 families) affected by conflict in Balkh, Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days. In addition, 665 families (about 4,655 people) displaced by conflict received cash assistance in Jawzjan province.

South: Dozens of civilian casualties from attacks in Hilmand

In the reporting period, security incidents involving armed clashes, airstrikes and targeted killings increased compared to previous week mainly in Hilmand, Kandahar and Zabul provinces. Humanitarians are concerned that the ongoing fighting will negatively impact access and have implications on humanitarian activities across the south.

On 29 June, two explosions at a livestock market in Sangin district, Hilmand province where large numbers of people from nearby villages sell their wares reportedly resulted in more than 20 civilian deaths, including children and more than 25 wounded, as reported by the local community. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

On 28 June, in Washer district of Hilmand province, a civilian vehicle was reportedly hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) which resulted in seven civilian fatalities. The attack has not been claimed.

Interagency assessment teams identified 125 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Zabul province in the coming days.

West: 4,200 people will receive food assistance in Ghor province

During the reporting period, the security situation remained unstable across the west mostly in Badghis, Farah, Ghor and Hirat. According to initial reports, ongoing fighting resulted in small-scale displacement across the region.

From 20 to 25 June, 6,523 undocumented returnees came back from Iran, of whom 537 people received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city.

In Farah, Ghor and Hirat provinces, humanitarian partners assisted 1,232 people affected by conflict. In addition, 4,200 people will receive food assistance in Pasaband district of Ghor province.

Centre: 126,000 vulnerable people received food assistance in Kabul

The security situation remained unstable across the centre with insecurity and clashes hindering vehicular movements on highways connecting central provinces. On 27 June, two staff members working for Afghanistan’s human rights commission were killed in an IED blast in Kabul. According to initial reports, 2,772 people were displaced from Maidan Wardak province due to fighting.

Needs assessments of 217 IDPs are ongoing in Sharan city in Paktika province. A total of 126,000 vulnerable people in Kabul City received cash for food from the UN as part of the COVID-19 response.