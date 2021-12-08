Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (22 – 28 November 2021)

In This Issue:

Winter support ongoing across the country

Rising Severe Acute Malnutrition in Imam Sahib in Kunduz Province

Spin Boldak Hospital continues to deliver in Kandahar Province

Field missions conducted in Badghis and Ghor provinces

Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF)

Winter support ongoing across the country

North: 5,285 people received cash for winter in Jawzjan province.

North-east: Cash aid and winter items was provided to 770 people including vulnerable children with each family receiving 3,000 AFN in cash and children’s winter clothing. Relief items and cash was distributed to 805 people in PuleKhumri city, Baghlan with each family receiving 25,000 AFN.

East: Cash aid for winter was distributed to 3,920 internally displaced people (19,240 AFN/family) in Asad Abad City, Kunar Province. An additional 65,723 people in the east were identified to receive winter and food aid.

West: Winter supplies were dispatched to most Basic Package of Health Services facilities to areas where access is difficult due to heavy snow fall.

Central: 10,376 people received winter assistance in Paktya, Panjsher, and Kapisa province, while beneficiary selection in ongoing in all provinces.

South: 3,500 people were reached with winter support of 26,000 AFN per family in Sangin District, Hilmand province following a needs assessment.

Rising Severe Acute Malnutrition in Imam Sahib

On 24 November, a joint UN field mission was conducted to Imam Sahib district in Kunduz bordering Tajikistan, where an estimated 600,000 people reside in some 350 villages. The district was heavily impacted by conflict resulting in internal displacement and destruction of infrastructure.

The team assessed a water, sanitation and hygiene project implemented by an NGO and supported by the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, the district hospital and observed a hygiene training for community elders. The team found that many wells in the district were damaged by conflict and in need repair. The district hospital was functional with 53 medical and support personnel working.

Over the last three months, Severe Acute Malnutrition increased by 40 per cent. Also, a case of polio was recently reported in the district.

Recommendations:

Increase humanitarian presence in the district to support scaled-up services.

Humanitarian organizations to continue to advocate for inclusion of women in humanitarian activities.

Humanitarian organizations to follow-up and continue to conduct field visits in remote and rural areas.

Spin Boldak Hospital continues to deliver

On 16 November, a joint mission visited Spin Boldak District Hospital run by a Basic Package of Health Services NGO partner, with support from the UN. Medical staff at the hospital reported a significant increase in patient caseload in the last three months due to lack of access to basic health services in other districts. They noted increases in cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition which have been exacerbated by the ongoing economic crisis. Measles continues to be reported that may be correlated with the interruption of routine vaccination. Of 29 patients being treated, more than a third were being treated for Severe Acute Malnutrition.

With the onset of winter, staff fear that the hospital will run out of beds and medicine. Other immediate needs cited by staff are water, sanitation and hygiene as the hospital has no ground water. Additional space is needed and more stable electricity is required for heating during winter. The hospital also provides 60 to 80 outpatient services per day.

Field missions conducted in Badghis and Ghor provinces

On 27 November, a joint mission with the Shelter Cluster was conducted in Qala-e-Naw, Badghis province to meet with humanitarian partners and de-facto authorities on access constraints and implementation challenges for humanitarian organization on the ground. Access monitoring is ongoing to ensure that any barriers to the resumption of humanitarian activities be addressed. Needs assessment were reactivated in Badghis after they had been suspended since August 2021 and many humanitarian activities were restarted.

A joint UN Joint road mission also took place to Chaghcharan, Ghor province from Kabul to meet with the de-facto authorities and partners to strengthen humanitarian coordination and engagement. Participants visited the provincial hospital and did a quick assessment of needs and challenges and are following-up with the health subnational cluster on issues. Displacement due to drought was reported in Chaghcharan with hundreds of families submitting petitions. People who remained in their areas of origin are also in need. Four teams have been deployed to the field to assess needs. Drought, harsh winter, health, road clearance during the winter and lack of drinking water are among the main drivers of humanitarian needs in Ghor province.