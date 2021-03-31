Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (22 – 28 March 2021)

South: Over 2,000 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian assistance

During the reporting period, fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued with reported airstrikes and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detonations in Kandahar and Zabul provinces.

In Kandahar province, fighting continued with reported airstrikes in Arghandab, Panjwayi, and Dand districts. The airstrikes reportedly resulted in some civilian casualties with the number yet to be confirmed. Armed clashes were also reported in the Arghestan district administrative centre. Approximately 30 families (210 people) were temporarily displaced within the area. Targeted killings and IED explosions continued to threaten civilians in Kandahar city. On 23 March, a taxi driver was wounded by an IED detonation in Kandahar city. An IED explosion reportedly destroyed a key bridge in the Sarkari Bagh area in Arghandab district which resulted in a temporarily restriction of civilian movement between Arghandab district and Kandahar city.

In Zabul province, several incidents of IEDs, armed clashes and airstrikes were reported in Suri/ Shinkay and Mizan districts. On 24 March, a rocket reportedly landed in Suri comprehensive Health Centre (CHC) and damaged some parts of the health facility and an ambulance.

On 25 March, 935 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received humanitarian assistance in Kandahar province. A total of 2,070 IDPs were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Lashkargah district, Hilmand province and in Zaranj district, Nimroz province.

North-east: Over 9,000 people displaced due to fighting

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued across the north-east. Some 5,705 people in Pul-e-Khumri district, Baghlan province and 4,200 people from remote villages in Imam Sahib district, Kunduz province were displaced to safer districts due to ongoing fighting. During the reporting period, one civilian was reportedly killed and three others including a woman were injured by ongoing fighting in the Dasht-e-Qala district, Takhar province.

Between 29 and 30 March, avalanches occurred in Nusa district, Maimai and Eshkasheim districts of Badakhshan province. The avalanches impacted households, electricity stations, orchards and farmlands. The road connecting Eshkashem to Shiberghan is also closed. Reportedly, food prices are rising as markets are facing shortages of goods due to access challenges to markets. NGOs, along with the district governor’s office deployed excavators and first responders to clear road, but further avalanches are hindering the process.

Humanitarian assistance reached 4,333 people affected by conflict in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 105 people displaced by conflict in Takhar province to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Also, 7,406 vulnerable people received winter assistance in Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 63 people affected by heavy rainfalls to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Fayzabad district, Badakhshan province.

East: 13,482 people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the east. On 25 March, shelling near the border resulted in the death of a civilian and another one to be wounded in Sar Kani district, Kunar province. Also, fighting continued in Sherzad and Hesarak districts in Nangarhar province. On 30 March, several attacks on polio workers were reported in Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province which caused the death of at least three female polio workers and injured one more who is admitted to hospital with critical situation. The five-day national polio immunisation campaign began on 29 March 2021. Over one million children under five were expected to be reached across the east through the national immunisation campaign. Interagency assessment teams identified 6,559 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. During the reporting period, 13,482 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 1,603 newly displaced people, 49 people affected by natural disaster and vulnerable people in host communities. In addition, 847 undocumented returnees and 10,983 vulnerable people received their first and second round of food assistance under the COVID-19 response. A total of 4,190 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 694 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. Five mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 2,631 children under five screened, 51 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 143 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

West: 734 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable across the west. During the reporting period, 734 people displaced from different provinces to Farah province and Chaghcharan city in Ghor province in the last three months were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

Centre: Intensified insecurity resulted in civilian casualties

The security situation remained volatile in the centre mainly in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika, Kapisa and Paktya provinces. Between 20 and 27 March, 15 people including women and children were reportedly killed and four others injured due to fighting and IED detonations in Khost, Maidan Wardak and Daykundi provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 14,987 internally displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Maidan Wardak province. A total of 3,598 people received winter assistance in Daykundi province, and 1,946 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Paktya province.

North: 3,633 people received humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces.

­Interagency assessment teams identified 1,323 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan and Jawzjan provinces. A total of 3,633 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Maymana district of Faryab province.