Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (22 – 28 February 2021)

South: Intense fighting resulted in civilian casualties

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued with reported airstrikes and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detonations in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces.

In Kandahar province, fighting was reported in Arghandab, Panjwayi and Zheray and some parts of Maywand districts. On 27 February, Nakhoni Basic Health Facility was closed due to ongoing fighting in Panjwayi district, Kandahar province depriving approximately 20,000 people of access to basic health services. Negotiations are ongoing to reopen the facility. On 21 February, 14 civilians including women and children were wounded by an IED detonation in Police District 7 in capital of Kandahar province.

In Hilmand province, fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued with airstrikes and IED detonations reported in different districts. One person was reportedly killed and another wounded by an IED that detonated against their vehicle in the Shamalan area in Garmser district, Hilmand province. In another roadside IED detonation, a civilian was reportedly killed and 14 others wounded in Lashkargah city.

On 22 February, the Provincial Rural Rehabilitation Department (PRRD) with the support of 32 million AFS in funding from the UN inaugurated a water reservoir which will supply drinking water to 16 water points in Tirinkot, Uruzgan province. The water source will provide more than 4,000 households (approximately 28,000 people) with access to drinking water in Tirinkot. According to provincial health authorities, access to safe water will reduce waterborne diseases among children.

Between 14 and 18 February, 2,934 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces.

North-east: 5,957 people received winter assistance

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued with reported incidents in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. On 9 February, two people were killed and seven others injured by avalanches in Sarajaway village of Nusay district of Badakhshan province. A teacher reportedly was wounded due to fighting in Kohistan district in Badakhshan province. In another incident on 23 February, a doctor was killed by gunfire in Baghlan-e-Jadid district, Baghlan province.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 350 people affected by conflict in Kunduz province. Assessment teams identified 1,267 people displaced by conflict in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Also, 5,957 vulnerable people received winter assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

East: 44,562 people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG intensified in the east mainly in Nangarhar province. According to provincial authorities, approximately 12,500 people were registered as newly displaced in Khogyani, Sherzad and Hesarak districts. A total of 16 interagency assessment teams continue assessing the needs of IDPs in Behsud, Khogyani and Surkh Rod districts and Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province.

Interagency assessment teams identified 5,992 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. During the reporting period, 44,562 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 5,719 newly displaced people, 35 undocumented returnees, 2,058 vulnerable people in host communities and 36,750 people who receive seasonal support and food aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 11,615 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 469 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles.

West: 889 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable with continued security incidents reported in Badghis, Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces. Roads connecting Hirat to Saghar district in Ghor province are still closed to civilian and commercial movements due to fighting.

During the reporting period, 889 people displaced by conflict were assessed by interagency assessment teams and humanitarian response is ongoing in Ghor and Hirat provinces.

Centre: 6,084 people received winter assistance

The security situation remained unstable in the centre. Fighting and IED detonations were reported in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika and Paktya provinces. The main roads connecting Kabul to Jalalabad, Logar and Ghazni provinces remained insecure due to ongoing fighting between ANSF and an NSAG which negatively affected civilian movements.

On 21 February, one civilian was reportedly wounded by a roadside IED detonation in Edarj Complex area, Matun district of Khost province. During the reporting period, one civilian was reportedly killed and five others including women and children wounded by a roadside IED detonation in Baraki Square, Police District 4 of Kabul city.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,078 IDPs to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Kabul, Kapisa and Paktya provinces. A total of 346 IDPs were reached with humanitarian assistance in Khost province and 6,084 people received winter assistance in Ghazni, Parwan, Paktya and Logar provinces. In addition, the Government provided winter assistance to 5,600 people in Panjsher, Ghazni, Paktika and Kapisa provinces.

North: 1,477 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Ongoing fighting affected civilian and humanitarian movements affecting main roads connecting provincial capitals across the north.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,477 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. A total of 420 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Sar-e-Pul province.