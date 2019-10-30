Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (21 October – 27 October 2019)

East: Displacement and civilian casualties following clashes at the border

On 27 and 28 October, fighting was reported near the border with Pakistan affecting the Barikot area - Dokalam crossing in Kunar. Reportedly, several civilians were killed and injured according to initial unconfirmed reports. An estimated 300 to 400 people were displaced, though this figure could be much higher. Health partners have been responding to needs through fixed health facilities and mobile health teams. Needs assessments have been planned and additional assistance has been mobilized. While the situation remains tense, mediation between parties has been reportedly ongoing.

Cash, food rations, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), relief items and health supplies reached 6,531 people across the East including internally displaced persons (IDPs), undocumented returnees and people impacted by natural disasters. As part of the winterization response, 30 interagency emergency health kits were delivered to Laghman and Nangarhar province health departments to be prepositioned in remote health facilities that are expected to become hard-to-reach once winter begins. Each kit provides for approximately 1,000 patients over a period of three months. Interagency teams assessed and verified 3,997 IDPs in Dara-e-Nur, Kuz Kunar, Surkh Rod districts in Nangarhar province, Nurgal in Kunar province and Wama and Parun in Nuristan province as in need of assistance.

North: 19 health clinics remain closed

During the reporting period, 19 health clinics in Samangan province remained closed, though negotiations have been ongoing to reopen the clinics. Inter-agency teams verified 3,318 IDPs in Balkh, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan and Faryab provinces as in need of assistance.

On 21 October, 2,121 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Samangan and Faryab provinces and 47 unaccompanied minors and female-headed households received humanitarian assistance in Maymana, Faryab province. The beneficiaries returned from Iran, Pakistan and Turkey to Faryab province within the last thirty days.

Northeast: Over 2,000 people need aid and over 3,000 received aid

Armed clashes continued in Darqad and Khowja Bahawuddin districts in Takhar province, Warduj district in Badakhshan province, Ali Abad and Khan Abad in Kunduz province and Dahana-e-Ghori district in Baghlan province. Three civilians were reportedly killed, and 18 others were wounded due to recent hostilities in Baghlan province. The road between Kunduz and Pul-e-Khumri remained closed obstructing the movement of humanitarian actors and contributing to lack of access to hard-to-reach areas in Nahrin, Andarab and Baghlan-e-Jadid districts in Baghlan province and parts of Pul-e-Khumri City.

Across the Northeast, 2,002 people displaced by conflict were identified as in need of assistance in Takhar, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Baghlan provinces. In total 3,717 people received humanitarian assistances in Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Partners have started pre-positioning emergency shelter and relief items, especially in Badakhshan province.

West: Two health workers killed in Ghor

On 24 October, two health workers were reportedly killed in an attack in Chaghcharan district, Ghor province. This was the second attack on health workers in the province in the last two weeks and has reportedly negatively impacted access to health services in the West.

During the reporting period, 4,737 people displaced by conflict in Qala-e-Kah district in Farah province were provided with food, relief items, and hygiene assistance. And, 1,041 IDPs in Hirat, Badghis and Farah provinces were identified as in need of humanitarian assistance and will be provided with aid next week.

Centre: Volatile security situation and preparation for winter assistance

Suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (SVBEID), improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, airstrikes, fighting and military operations were reported in Kabul, Kapisa, Logar, Parwan, Khost, Paktya and Maidan Wardak provinces during the reporting period. With the postponing of presidential election results, the overall security situation in Kabul City, the Centre and across the country continued to remain volatile and unpredictable.

A joint inter-agency needs assessment identified 392 people displaced by conflict as in need of humanitarian assistance in Kabul and Kapisa provinces. The IDPs arrived to Kabul and Kapisa in September 2019 from insecure districts of Kunduz, Baghlan, Nangarhar, Kapisa and Ghazni provinces. They will be provided with WASH assistance and cash for relief items and food in the coming days.

Humanitarian partners have begun preparations to provide winter assistance to people in need in Khost, Paktya, Logar, Bamyan and Daykundi provinces.

South: Civilians wounded by fighting in Khandahar

Clashes in Kandahar resulted in the temporary displacement of approximately 70 people within the district. On 20 October, a mortar landed in Khan village in Shah Joi district resulting in 2 deaths and 12 injuries. Three children and two women are among the wounded. On 23 October, a new polio case was confirmed in Dand district in Kandahar province. A total of 19 cases have been reported this year across the country, with 16 of the 19 polio cases from the South. Food insecurity is at an alarmingly high level in Uruzgan and was identified as IPC 4 based on the latest assessments, however access constraints due to IED contamination in addition to other access challenges could further worsen the situation.

On 22 October, local authorities in Uruzgan reported 170 families displaced by violence from Gizab and Tirinkot district to Tirinkot city. This information will be verified by humanitarian partners who will conduct a needs assessment. On 24 October, interagency teams identified 441 people displaced by conflict as in need of assistance. On 23 October, humanitarian partners assisted 590 families in Tirinkot with cash for shelter assistance.