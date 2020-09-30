Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (21 – 27 September 2020)

North-east: Nearly 10,000 people displaced by conflict, civilian casualties reported

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued across the north-east mostly in Takhar province.

According to local authorities, ongoing fighting in Takhar province, on 20 September resulted in the displacement of 1,060 households (about 7,420 people) from the Dasht-e-Qala district and Abdal area to the centre in Taloqan city.

On 20 September, sporadic clashes in Raghestan district, Badakhshan province reportedly caused the displacement of 313 households (approximately 2,191 people). During the period, 13 civilians were reportedly killed and 5 others wounded by clashes across the north-east.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,034 households (approximately 9,128 people) displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Furthermore, humanitarian assistance reached 19,789 people affected by conflict in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

East: 17,213 people received humanitarian aid and 12,397 people are in need of assistance

The security situation remained volatile. Civilians reportedly continued to be impacted by ongoing armed clashes, airstrikes and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks. On 24 September, according to initial reports, some 1,050 people were displaced following clashes between ANSF and an NSAG in Alishang, Laghman province mainly in the localities of Kotali, Munjan, Haji Abad, Jumshidabad and Anderwall. Humanitarian partners are coordinating interagency assessments and response. The security situation remained tense in Alishang District, Laghman Province and NSAG checkpoints have been established on main roads. Following recent heavy fighting in the same area in the previous week, interagency assessments are ongoing for around 1,000 displaced people.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 12,397 internally displaced persons (IDPs) as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance; and 17,213 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance. A total of 8,697 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 471 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

Furthermore, 1,444 children under five (53 per cent of IDPs and returnees) were medically screened. Of this group of children, 76 suffered from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) while 162 suffered from Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). Children with severe cases were admitted into the therapeutic feeding centre for treatment. In addition, 104 children were provided with vitamin A and 108 children received deworming tablets. Humanitarian partners reached 5,177 children including 2,456 girls and 2,721 boys and their parents with mine risk education, health/hygiene promotion, polio and COVID-19 prevention messages. Volunteers at Child-Friendly Spaces provided psychosocial support to 14,575 children including 7,274 girls and 7,301 boys.

North: 3,318 people reached with humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes continued between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Balkh, Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. The ongoing clashes reportedly resulted in causalities including civilians.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,281 people displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces to receive assistance in the coming days; and 3,318 people received humanitarian aid. In addition, 912 IDPs in protracted displacement, returnees and vulnerable people in the host community received basic health assistant while 498 people received COVID-19 prevention information in Faryab province.

South: 10,000 people displaced by conflict in Uruzgan province

During the reporting period, the security situation in the south remained volatile with reports of IED detonations and hostilities between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces.

In Kandahar, humanitarian partners were not able to reach more than 3,000 IDPs in need of humanitarian aid in Shah Wali Kot, Maywand Maruf and Arghestan districts due to access challenges including the presence of IEDs on main roads. However, humanitarian partners were able to access Shinkay district in Zabul province.

On 20 September, clashes intensified between ANSF and an NSAG which reportedly resulted in the displacement of nearly 10,000 people in Gizab district, Uruzgan province. According to initial reports, some people were displaced to neighboring Daykundi province.

On 20 September, some 663 IDPs affected by conflict received food, relief items, water and sanitation and hygiene supplies in Maywand district, Kandahar province.

West: Clashes in Hirat result in civilian casualties

During the reporting period, the security situation remained unstable in the west. On 21 September, three civilians were reportedly killed and four others wounded including two children as a result of armed clashes in the Noorzai Ha area in Kushk district, Hirat province. According to local authorities, around 15,771 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 19 to 26 September of whom 769 received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat province.

Centre: 1,110 people affected by floods received humanitarian assistance

The overall security situation in the centre remained volatile and unstable. The main roads connecting Kabul to Ghazni, Kabul to Bamyan, Ghazni to Kandahar and Ghazni to Paktika remained insecure as clashes between ANSF and an NSAG are ongoing which continued to affect civilian movements.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) provided assistance to 12,733 people affected by floods in Logar and Khost provinces. Some 1,110 people affected by floods received humanitarian assistance from humanitarian partners in Logar province. In addition, 1,358 IDPs affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian aid in Ghazni province. Needs assessments are ongoing for 1,400 IDPs in Paktya province.

