Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (21 – 27 June 2021)

South: Spike in conflict reported in 5 provinces

All five provinces in the south witnessed a significant spike in conflict between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) during the week. particularly in Uruzgan, Kandahar and Hilmand provinces.

On 22 June, a roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated against a bus travelling along the Hirat – Kandahar highway in Maywand district killing five civilians and injuring 20 others. The injured were mainly women and children. On 23 June, airstrikes in the Mehrabad area in Tirinkot, Uruzgan Province reportedly killed eight civilians and wounded three others, including children.

Primary and secondary roads were intermittently closed to and from districts and provinces hampering civilian movements, transportation of food items and humanitarian and medical supplies. Intermittent outages of mobile services have led to delays in information sharing among humanitarian partners. According to local authorities in Zabul and Uruzgan, 1,820 people (910 Qalat and 910 Tirinkot) were newly displaced from various districts to provincial capitals.

Interagency assessments are ongoing in Kandahar, Lashkargah in Hilmand province and Qalat in Zabul province. On 21 June, 1,664 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Lashkargah received food, emergency shelter, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene and hygiene education, and cash-based assistance. Furthermore, 1,008 people displaced by conflict to Kandahar were identified to be be assisted in the coming days.

North-east: 56,546 people displaced by conflict

An NSAG reportedly expanded their territorial control to 29 districts with relatively little resistance and thus limiting the impact on civilians. However, in Kunduz, 21 people were reportedly killed and 225 others wounded by conflict. A total of 56,546 people have been displaced in Kunduz, Takhar, Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces.

In Kunduz, 7,500 people were displaced from Khanabad, Aliabad, Imam-Sahib, and the outskirts of Kunduz city to safer locations in Kunduz city. This figure is in addition to the 35,000 people that were displaced last week. During the week, distribution of assistance was not feasible due to continued armed clashes. Only local authorities were able to distribute ready-made meals to IDPs. In Baghlan, 14,000 people were displaced from Nahrin, BaghlanJaded, Tala-wa-Barfak, Doshi, Khinjan, and the outskirts of Pule-Khumri to safer locations in Pule-Khumri city, adding to the 10,500 people that were displaced last week.

Humanitarian assistance reached 14,371 people affected by conflict, and interagency assessment teams identified 3,243 people in need who will receive aid in the next few days. Furthermore 21,833 vulnerable people received food assistance in Takhar and Badakhshan provinces and 1,106 people affected by natural disasters in Teshkan district, Badakhshan province received food assistance:

East: NGO staff and civilian casualities from MIED attack

On 28 June, a magnetic IED detonation in Jalalabad City, Nangarhar Province injured four NGO staff and killed a civilian passer-by and wounded another. On 23 June, mortar fire caused extensive damage to the Asadabad Provincial Hospital, the Polio Eradication Management Team building, destroyed vaccines and interrupted the vaccine cold chain. Mortar fire also impacted the Kunar Provincial Governor Complex injuring one person. Since 18 June, an NSAG reportedly cut access to drinking water and the irrigation canal in Ghaziabad, Kunar Province affecting some 14,000 people and disrupting the irrigation of agricultural land. Clashes in Ghaziabad intensified during the week and the road between Asadabad and Ghaziabad remained closed.

A total of 27,972 people received humanitarian assistance comprising 6,125 new IDPs, 1,470 IDPs in prolonged displacement, 20,314 vulnerable people from host communities who receive aid under unconditional seasonal support due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 63 undocumented returnees who received post-arrival assistance at the Torkham Transit Centre. Furthermore, 1,704 children under five years (67 per cent are IDPs/returnees) were screened for malnutrition, of whom 80 suffered from SAM and 4 from MAM. The severe cases were admitted into therapeutic feeding centres. In addition, 296 children were provided with vitamin A and 842 pregnant and lactating women received counseling services.

West: 655 people in Farah assisted by aid agencies

Four out of nine districts (excluding the capital) in Ghor province are now reportedly under the control of an NSAG following a shift in control in DoLayna DAC. According to initial reports, armed clashes around the Qadis DAC in Badghis province displaced some 7,000 people to Qala-e-Naw and IDPs are reportedly being prevented from returning to their homes, triggering fears of losing their crops.

During the reporting period, 665 people displaced by conflict in different districts of Farah province to the capital were assessed and assisted by aid agencies in Farah city.

Centre: Security remains unstable and unpredictable

The security situation in the centre remains unstable and unpredictable with continued violence impacting civilians. In Koh-e-Safi District in Parwan province, rockets launched on the DAC landed in residential areas resulting in the deaths of five people, four of whom were civilians, along with damage to several houses.

A total of 6,300 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Paktika and Daykundi provinces, while,3,829 IDPs were recommended to receive humanitarian assistance in Khost and Ghazni provinces. Joint needs assessments are ongoing for 25,340 IDPs in Kabul, Daykundi, Panjsher, Paktya and Khost provinces.

North: 1,308 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

As in past weeks, an NSAG continued to expand their areas of control, taking control of 22 DACs in five provinces within a week. A total of 32 out of 49 DACs (65 per cent) are now under the control of the NSAG.

In the context of complex conflict dynamics and the threat of COVID-19 and drought, aid workers are continuing to conduct needs assessments and response. This week, 1,308 people were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces in the coming days.