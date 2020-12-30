Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (21 – 27 December 2020)

South: Ongoing fighting affecting humanitarian activities such as needs assessments

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces. In Hilmand province, military operations are ongoing in Lashkargah, Baghran, Bolan, Nad-e-Ali, Nahr-e-Saraj and Nawa-e- Barakzaiy. In Uruzgan province, clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Dehrawud and Gizab districts. Sporadic armed clashes were reported in Shah Joy and Shamul Zayi districts in Zabul province. In Kandahar province, clashes continued in Arghandab, Zheray and Panjwayi, Arghestan, Dand and Shah Wali Kot districts. The presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and military operations continued to restrict civilian movement across the south, especially in Hilmand province. Ongoing clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG hindered the movement of goods in contested districts which is negatively impacting the regional economy centered around Kandahar province. Some humanitarian activities were suspended in Panjwayi district in Kandahar Province due to ongoing fighting. Needs assessments for people affected by conflict were temporary suspended due to ongoing fighting in Gizab district, Uruzgan province. On 24 December, interagency assessment teams identified 75 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Zaranj district, Nimroz province. In Kandahar province, 652 people displaced by conflict identified by interagency assessment teams will receive humanitarian assistance. In Hilmand province, 964 IDPs were verified and will receive humanitarian assistance.

On 21 December, the minister of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) visited the South and announced a government distribution of food for 1,000 families (approximately 7,000 people), household items for 500 families (approximately 3,500 people) and 30 million AFS of cash assistance for vulnerable and displaced people. Also, the Government will distribute wheat to 1,500 Kuchi nomad families (approximately 10,500 people) in the coming weeks.

North-east: Almost 10,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between ANSF and NSAGs continued in the north-east mainly in Baghlan-e-Jadid, Baghlan province. On 20 December, two civilians were reportedly killed by an IED in Baharak district, Badakhshan province.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 9,891 people affected by conflict in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 6,104 people displaced by conflict in Baghlan, Badakhshan,

Kunduz and Takhar provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. In Kunduz province, 42 people affected by heavy snowfall were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

Humanitarians began distributing winter items to people in need in Badakhshan, Takhar, and Kunduz provinces.

East: People displaced by fighting in Nangarhar

The security situation in the east remained unstable mainly in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. The ongoing clashes between ANSF and an NSAG resulted in the steady displacement of people from Khogyani, Sherzad and Hesarak districts in Nangarhar province.

Interagency assessment teams identified 3,579 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance in the east. A total of 17,479 people received humanitarian assistance IDPs, undocumented returnees, people who have been impacted by heavy rainfall and people who receive food as part of a seasonal support programme. A total of 7,720 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 7,956 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles.

West: Winter assistance continued for IDPs and vulnerable people

On 21 December, two civilians were reportedly killed and three others wounded by a roadside IED in the Do Rayee area, Qadis district in Badghis province. Needs assessments of people affected by conflicts are ongoing in Badghis, Ghor, Hirat and Farah provinces. Humanitarian partners continued to deliver winter assistance to IDPs and vulnerable people in Badghis, Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces.

Centre: Almost 20,000 people received cash assistance for winter

The security situation in the Centre — marked by abductions, targeted killings and increase use of IED attacks — remained unstable mainly affecting people in Kabul, Parwan, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Paktia, Paktika and Khost provinces. Due to the increasing risk of IED attacks, temporary movement restrictions were imposed in Kapisa province affecting some humanitarian activities.

This week, 19,670 people received cash assistance for winter in Ghazni, Kapisa, Paktika, Bamyan and Logar provinces. Needs assessments are ongoing for vulnerable people in need of winter assistance in Maidan Wardak,

Kabul and Ghazni provinces. 1,869 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Bamyan and Daykundi provinces.

North: 2,002 IDPs recommended to receive humanitarian aid

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces, with the number of security incidents affecting civilians increasing compared to the previous week.

Interagency assessment teams identified 2,002 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Jawjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. A total of 2,275 people affected by conflict including returnees and deportees received humanitarian assistance in Faryab province. In addition, 3,857 people including vulnerable families from host communities, IDPs in protracted displacement and returnees from Iran received cash for health care and 337 people received basic health assistance in Maymana city, Faryab province.

Furthermore, 1,519 people displaced from Khwaja Sabz Posh, Qaysar, Kohistan, Shirin Tagab, Almar, Andkhoy and Bilcheragh districts of Faryab to Maymana city in the past 6 months received cash for protection.