Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (20 January – 26 January 2020)

Northeast: Over 32,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a NonState Armed Group (NSAG) continued in Kunduz province. Road movements from Kunduz to Baghlan in the Kalahgay area in Doshi district and Pul-eKhumri to Kabul were reportedly interrupted due to the presence of an NSAG.

Last week, 32,578 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Takhar provinces. Moreover, 1,127 internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

East: Closure of health facilities continued to interrupt basic health services

Military operations and fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in the Bar Ghwarakai area in Muhmand Dara district, Nangarhar province during the last week.

According to local authorities, 30 families (approximately 210 people) in Parun and Wama districts in Nuristan province were affected by heavy snowfall.

Joint assessment teams were deployed to the area to identify humanitarian needs.

Community elders and humanitarian partners have been negotiating for the reopening of 15 health facilities in five districts (Khogyani, Surkh Rod, Muhmand Dara, Lalpur and Achin) in Nangarhar province which have been closed since 13 January following threats by an NSAG. The closure of these health facilities resulted in the interruption of basic health services for 217,806 people including 47,027 children under five years.