Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (20 – 26 September 2021)

South: Emergency health supplies provided to health facilities in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces

The security situation in the South remained calm but uncertain, with a reported increase in criminal activities affecting civilians. A total of 35 civilians including women and children were reportedly injured by Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in rural areas in the south.

According to IOM, nearly 2,500 Afghans are being deported and 300 people returned daily from Iran through the Milak border in Zaranj City in Nimroz Province. Thousands of people including women and children are reportedly trying to enter Pakistan through the Wesh border in Spin Boldak, Kandahar Province.

On 23 September, WHO provided 13 emergency health kits and a trauma emergency surgery kit to district health facilities in Spin Boldak and Shah Wali Kot districts, Kandahar Province and in Nahr-e-Saraj District, Hilmand Province.

The medical supplies will provide essential healthcare support for up to 23,000 patients who are in urgent need of medical care in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces.

North-east: 90,517 people received food assistance

The security situation in the North-east remained relatively calm in Badakhshan,

Baghlan and Takhar provinces. In Kunduz Province, increased criminality was reported. The salary of many civil servants remains unpaid for months.

Humanitarian response activities continue to be hindered by lack of cash in banks to pay salaries and purchase goods, negotiations of work modalities involving the meaningful participation of all staff including female staff members. Most of the people who were displaced to different provinces in recent months have returned to their places of origin in the North-east. Returnees are in need of food and shelter as their houses have been damaged and most have lost their properties and assets. IOM is continuing the re-verification of lists of returnees. A total of 770 people in Kunduz Province and 490 people in Taloqan City in Takhar province were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. During the reporting period, 1,183 displaced people who returned to their areas of origin received humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz Provinces. An additional 90,517 vulnerable people received food assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz Provinces.