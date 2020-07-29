Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (20 – 26 July 2020)

North-east: Fighting displaced 9,609 people

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued across the north-east mainly in Namak-Ab, Khawaja Ghar, Khawaja Bahawuddin, Baharak and Taloqan districts in Takhar province and Dahana-e- Ghori district in Baghlan province. In Badakhshan, Baghlan and Takhar provinces, 9,609 people were reportedly displaced by ongoing conflict.

On 19 July, 15 homes were destroyed by flash floods in Yaftal Ulia village, Fayzabad city in Badakhshan province. Humanitarian partners will conduct a needs assessment of affected people and provide assistance in the coming days.

A total of 438 families (approximately 3,066 people) affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,344 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

East: 14,021 people identified for immediate humanitarian assistance

The security situation remains volatile during the reporting period with fighting, explosions, mortars and airstrikes reported across the east as parties to the conflict fight for territorial control and influence. On 19 July, four civilians including a patient were reportedly killed by gunfire in an ambulance while travelling from Alishang to an NGO-run clinic in Mehtarlam City, Laghman province.

On 24 July, localized heavy rain and wind were reported in the Shigal district in Kunar province. Several houses were reportedly damaged, and crops and agricultural land destroyed. Local authorities and humanitarian partners on the ground reported that they currently have adequate capacity to respond to affected people.

This week, interagency assessment teams identified 14,021 people as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance across the east. A total of 4,214 people received humanitarian aid including food assistance under WFP’s seasonal food support programme in Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar provinces.

A total of 8,069 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 517 children were vaccinated for polio and measles. Between 20 and 22 July, the polio vaccination campaign also reached its preliminary target of about 1.1 million children under five in the east.

North: 2,450 people reached with humanitarian assistance

The security situation remained volatile and was exacerbated by armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Balkh, but also in Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces.

2,135 people displaced by conflict received humanitarian aid in Faryab province while 315 people affected by floods received humanitarian assistance in Sar-e-Pul province.

In addition, 1,379 people were verified as displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Samangan and Jawzjan provinces by interagency assessment teams and will be receiving assistance in the coming days.

South: Over 600 people displaced by ongoing conflict

The security situation remained volatile with sporadic armed clashes, improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and airstrikes with humanitarian implications mainly in Hilmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. Reportedly, IEDs killed and wounded 10 civilians including children across the south. Airstrikes and armed clashes were also reported in Arghandab, Shah Joi, Mizan and Atghar districts of Zabul province and resulted in the displacement of 147 people in Atghar and Shah Joi with reported fatalities among both parties to the conflict. According to initial reports, 490 people fled their homes due to ongoing fighting in Tirinkot district, Uruzgan province.

Between 22 and 23 July, more than 1,000 people displaced by conflict received food, relief items and water, sanitation and hygiene from humanitarian partners in Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. Furthermore, interagency teams verified 386 IDPs who will be assisted in the coming days in Hilmand province.

West: 1,609 IDPs received humanitarian assistance

During the reporting period, the security situation remained unstable with armed clashes reportedly resulting in the deaths of two civilians and injury of three others in Hirat and Badghis provinces. On 22 July, an unconfirmed number of civilians were reportedly killed by an airstrike in the Khami Ziyarat area, Guzara district, Hirat province.

During the reporting period, aid agencies responded to the emergency needs of 1,696 people displaced by conflict in Hirat province. Needs assessments of people affected by conflict in Badghis, Ghor and Farah provinces are currently ongoing.

According to local authorities, around 6,300 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 16 to 23 July of whom 637 received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city.

Centre: Over 6,000 people displaced by conflict and affected by natural disasters received assistance

The overall security situation in the centre remained unstable and volatile. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) provided food, relief items and hygiene kits to 500 families (approximately 3,500 people) who were affected by natural disasters in Khost province. In addition, 325 families (approximately 2,275 people) affected by natural disasters received assistance from humanitarian partners in Khost, Ghazni, Daykundi and Parwan provinces. Interagency assessments teams identified 295 families (approximately 2,065 people) who were affected by natural disasters to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Bamyan province.

A total of 69 families (approximately 483 people) affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Maydan Wardak province. Also, 822 people displaced by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian aid in Kabul province. Needs assessments of 2,177 IDPs are ongoing in Kapisa province.