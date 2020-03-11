Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (2 March - 8 March 2020)

Northeast: Fighting reported in several areas, over 5,000 people received humanitarian aid

Fighting between a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) resumed in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces following a week of relative calm after the reduction of violence agreement.

Last week, 5,334 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Moreover, 273 internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Baghlan province.

East: Over 7,000 people displaced in Kunar

Last week, clashes continued between an NSAG and ANSF across the eastern part of the country. On 4 March, reportedly 7,000 people were newly displaced from Chawkay, Narang, Nurgal, Dara-e-Pech districts in Kunar province due to the ongoing conflict between the ANSF and Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K), and an NSAG and IS-K. Humanitarian partners have scaled up their assessments and response to address the urgent humanitarian needs of people. Five assessment and response teams have been deployed to areas of displacement within Nurgal district in Kunar province and Kuz Kunar, Behsud and Kama districts in Nangarhar province. According to initial reports, the main needs include food, relief items and health services. 1,960 internally displaced people were assisted with cash for relief items and food, with more assistance to come.

Heavy rainfalls in Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces contributed to the destruction of houses (affecting 217 families), deaths of four people and injuries of 25 others. Four interagency assessments teams have been deployed to the areas to identify humanitarian needs.

Last week, interagency assessment teams identified 5,915 IDPs to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days across the eastern part of the country; and 4,333 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Nangarhar, Laghman and Kunar provinces. In addition, 5,903 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. This week, a total of 5,929 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: Two people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Samangan

Fighting between an NSAG and ANSF continued in Balk, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. According to the Ministry of Public Health, two people were confirmed to have COVID-19 in Samangan province on 11 March.

Last week, 700 IDPs affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Balk province. Also, 4,956 people in protracted displacement received winterisation support in Maymana city, Faryab province. Interagency assessment teams identified 2,212 people displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

South: Over 4,000 people displaced in Hilmand and Kandahar

Fighting continued between an NSAG and the ANSF in the southern part of the country with security incidents of varying intensities reported across the region. The ongoing fighting and military operations in the south also caused the displacement of more than 4,000 people in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces.

Last week, 1,107 people received winterisation assistance in Zabul province. In addition, 217 IDPs affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Hilmand province; and 279 people affected by natural disasters received humanitarian assistance in Zabul province. Needs assessments are ongoing by humanitarian partners in Hilmand, Kandahar, Zabul and Nimroz provinces.

Centre: Civilians affected by violence in Kabul

On 6 March, according to an Afghan official, over 30 people were killed and dozens more injured by an attack on an event in Police District 6 in Kabul City. The casualties reportedly included women and children. The attack was claimed by IS-K. On 2 March, three civilians were killed and seven others were wounded in an Improvised Explosive Devise detonation near a football stadium in Nadir Shah Kot district, Khost province. The incident happened two days after the US-Taliban agreement was signed in Doha. No group has claimed responsibility for this incident. On 1 March, an NSAG reportedly abducted 50 civilians including university and secondary education students from several villages in Chak-e-Wardak district, Maidan Wardak province. Negotiations with community elders and the NSAG are ongoing to release the civilians.

Last week 10,962 IDPs, returnees and vulnerable people received winter assistance in Kabul. In addition, 371 IDPs affected by natural disasters received humanitarian assistance in Daykundi province. Interagency assessment teams identified 4,645 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Khost and Logar provinces. Assessments are ongoing for more than 3,000 people affected by conflict in Paktya province.

West: Strengthening capacity for COVID-19 response

According to the Ministry of Public Health, five people in Hirat province were confirmed to have COVID-19. All schools in Hirat have remained closed and public gatherings banned until further notice. As of 11 March, health authorities were investigating 2 people presumptively for COVID-19 across the country and 152 people tested negative. The focus of activities in Afghanistan is on both preparedness and containment, but the overall health capacity in the country to respond to a widespread COVID-19 outbreak is insufficient.

Six temporary WASH facilities installed at the Islam Qala border will be replaced with permanent structures soon and the UN and partners will be supporting with consumable hygiene products and public awareness campaigns on COVID-19 in all districts of Hirat covering 200 villages. Local authorities in Hirat recently decided to move the current Paediatric Hospital (located in the eastern part of the city) to Hirat Regional Hospital, so the paediatric hospital’s facilities can be used as isolation wards.

A total of 364 IDPs were assessed and assisted in Badghis and Ghor provinces. Needs assessments are ongoing across the western part of the country.