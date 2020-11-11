Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (2 - 8 November 2020)

South: Humanitarian activities affected by fighting

Armed clashes between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued with airstrikes and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonations mainly in Kandahar, Hilmand, Zabul and Uruzgan provinces. The ongoing conflict has resulted in displacement and civilian casualties and is hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance and services, particularly in hard-to-reach districts.

In Hilmand, movement in affected areas is restricted due the presence of IEDs. On 2 November, a roadside IED in Bolan, Lashkargah reportedly killed seven people and wounded two others. The main roads connecting Kandahar city to Panjwayi and Zheray are only partially open due to damaged culverts and the threat of IEDs. The presence of IEDs has also been reported on farms in Arghandab district. Three health facilities in Hilmand remain closed while nine others are partially open. Five Mobile Health Teams suspended their services in Maywand and Zheray districts affecting 20,000 people in hard-to-reach areas.

In Uruzgan, armed clashes were ongoing in the Dehrawud district. According to initial reports, 7,000 people were displaced within Dehrawud while the number of people displaced in Gizab is yet to be confirmed. All main roads to Dehrawud and Gizab are closed with people using alternate roads. On 4 November, the health facility in Gizab was closed due to ongoing fighting depriving 30,000 people of access to health services. Humanitarian activities have been suspended due to active fighting in Dehrawud and Gizab District Administrative Center, Uruzgan.

In Zabul province, 335 families (approximately, 2,345 people) were displaced to Qalat city due to ongoing fighting in Suray, Shinkay district. During the reporting period, 2,481 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were assisted by humanitarian actors in Kandahar and Hilmand with relief items, tents, food, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies. Assessments are ongoing in Kandahar, Uruzgan, Nimroz and Hilmand provinces.