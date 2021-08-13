Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (2 – 8 August 2021)

KEY FIGURES

IDPs IN 2021 (AS OF 8 AUGUST)

389,645 People displaced by conflict (verified)

185,312 Received assistance

NATURAL DISASTERS IN 2021 (AS OF 8 AUGUST)

28,014 Number of people affected by natural disasters

RETURNEES IN 2021 (AS OF 29 JULY)

673,250 Returnees from Iran

7,339 Returnees from Pakistan Returnees from other countries

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLAN (HRP) REQUIREMENTS & FUNDING

1.28B Requirements (US$) – HRP 2021

487.8M 38% funded (US$) in 2021

AFGHANISTAN HUMANITARIAN FUND (AHF) 2021

50.90M Contributions (US$)

Pledges (US$)

25.70M Expenditure (US$)

37.52M Available for allocation, including carry-over (US$)

South: Escalating fighting continues around capitals

Conflict between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) escalated in and around the provincial capitals of Nimroz,

Hilmand and Kandahar. On 6 August, the NSAG with mediation from local elders took control of Zaranj city without ANSF resistance, which was preceded by fierce fighting in Kang District Administrative Centre (about 40km from Zaranj).

Intense armed clashes and airstrikes continued in several areas in Lashkargah city, Hilmand Province. A school was reportedly used by a party to the conflict and damaged in fighting. People have reportedly started fleeing from the city to nearby villages and neighbouring districts. Humanitarian partners have not been able to verify the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Lashkargah due to ongoing conflict.

In Kandahar City, fighting resulting in increased civilian casualties and ANSF clearing operation supported by airstrikes continued. Several rockets hit Kandahar Air Field, resulting in a temporary suspension of flights to/from Kandahar. Both the Zaranj Milak border with Iran and Spin Boldak Wesh border with Pakistan are closed from both sides. A steady flow of IDPs to sites in calmer parts of the city has been reported.

Increased casualties, specifically from Lashkargah and Kandahar cities is putting additional strains on already limited health services in the region. Intermittent road closures, particularly in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces is hindering civilian movements, the transportation of food items, and humanitarian/medical supplies. Recurrent outages of mobile service continued, particularly in Kandahar city, delaying information sharing and humanitarian coordination.

Due to conflict in Hilmand and insecurity in Nimroz, assessments have been temporarily suspended and will resume once the situation stabilises. In Kandahar, interagency teams continue to be on the ground assessing needs at IDP sites. On 3 August, 998 IDPs in Kandahar received food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene, and hygiene education, physiotherapy services and cash aid. Aid has been coordinated for 2,022 IDPs in Kandahar who will assisted in the coming days.