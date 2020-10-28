Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (19 – 25 October 2020)

South: Hostilities continued in several provinces causing civilian casualties and displacement

The security situation remained precarious across the South with hostilities continuing between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) in Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and some parts of Zabul province resulting in civilian casualties and displacement.

Fighting near Lashkargah city in Hilmand province that started on 11 October continued with clashes reported in Bolan, Babaje and Basharan in Lashkargah’s PD3 and along main routes as of on 25 October. The presence of improvised explosive devices (IED) on main roads continued to hinder movement, with additional devices reportedly placed along the Lashkargah – Nawa-e-Barakzaiy road, affecting road movement.

Armed conflict in Maywand and parts of Zheray and Panjwayi districts in Kandahar province displaced 500 households (about 3,500 people) to safer areas within affected districts according to initial reports from local authorities, the security situation in Dehrawud district, Uruzgan Province also deteriorated with nearly 1,500 people displaced by conflict as initially reported by local authorities. Access negotiations have been initiated to assess needs.

To date, 9,687 internally displaced persons (IDPs) displaced by conflict in Hilmand have been verified, with assessments ongoing. As of 25 October, humanitarian response reached 6,367 IDPs with the response for 3,320 people planned in the coming days. With support from the UN, local authorities continued to provide water in IDP locations. The UN is also delivering medical supplies to Nahr-e-Saraj and Musa Qala districts in Hilmand province which will benefit approximately 35,500 people. Furthermore, 456 people from Gizab and Dehrawud districts displaced to Tirinkot have been verified by humanitarian assessment teams with response underway.

West: Civilian casualties from IED detonations increasing

The security situation remained unstable in the West. In Hirat province, on 23 October, three civilians were reportedly wounded as a result of a roadside IED detonation in Kushk district. In Farah province, a civilian was reportedly killed by ongoing fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG in Dehak village on 20 October in Farah city. In Ghor province, on 24 October, a civilian was reportedly killed by a roadside IED detonation. In Badghis province, on 22 October, two civilians were reportedly killed when their vehicle was struck by an IED detonation in Ab Kamari district in Zarmast area. From 17 to 22 October, 15,200 Afghan nationals returned from Iran through the Islam Qala border crossing, of which 605 people received post-arrival assistance. This figure represents a 9 per cent increase in returns compared to the same period last week. Needs assessment of people affected by conflict are ongoing.

Centre: Deadly attacks result in dozens of civilian casualties

The security situation in the centre remained unstable with 51 civilians reportedly killed and 82 injured due to roadside IEDs and suicide attacks in Kabul, Ghazni, Logar and Maidan Wardak provinces. On 24 October, a suicide bomber detonated his device in the Kawar Danish Institute in Dasht-e- Barchi area of PD 13 of Kabul City killing 31 civilians and wounding 73 others. A number of the injured were reportedly in critical condition.

Some 959 people affected by floods received assistance in Logar province and 1,274 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Ghazni province. A total of 4,047 IDPs were identified to receive assistance in Kabul, Logar, Paktya, Maidan Wardak, Khost and Daykundi provinces in the coming days. Needs assessments are ongoing for a reported 13,869 people displaced by conflict in Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Khost and Uruzgan provinces.

North-east: 28,700 people reached with humanitarian assistance

On 21 October, a number of children were reportedly killed and others were injured by an airstrike that hit in the vicinity of a mosque in Taloqan city in Takhar province. Although accounts differ, the casualties were confirmed by residents and local health officials. Assessment teams identified 487 households (approximately 3,409 people) displaced by conflict in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces to receive assistance in the coming days. During the reporting period, humanitarian assistance reached 4,100 conflict-affected households (approximately 28,700 people) in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

East: 28,042 people identified to receive immediate humanitarian aid

The security situation has deteriorated across the east with 117 incidents that occurred during the reporting period which is the highest number of incidents over the last months. Notably, Nangarhar witnessed 78 of the above security incidents including 51 armed clashes which is the highest provincial conflict incidents since May 2018. Clashes erupted between ANSF and NSAG in Barina and Gazak villages of Surkh Rod district, Nangarhar province. Two civilians sustained injuries when a mortar round impacted their homes in Nangarhar. On 21 October, 12 women died and 11 people were wounded, including eight women, due to crowding in a football stadium to obtain Pakistani visas in Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province. On 25 October, four people were killed when their house collapsed due to a rockslide in Pachir Wa Agam district, Nangarhar province. The family received food and relief items from ANDMA.

Some 28,042 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 24,745 people received humanitarian assistance including IDPs, undocumented returnees, people impacted by natural disasters, people from host communities and people who received assistance as part of the COVID-19 response. A total of 7,719 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 3,412 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: 3,745 people affected by conflict received humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable, with the number of security incidents increasing to 102 compared to 97 in the previous reporting period. Armed clashes continued between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Interagency teams verified 1,365 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. 3,745 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance. In addition, 1,204 people in protracted displacement and host communities received COVID-19 prevention information and health assistance. An additional 6,139 people received COVID-19 awareness and risk communication information and hygiene supplies.