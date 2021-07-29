Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (19 – 25 July 2021)

South: Fighting escalates in Kandahar city

While conflict decreased in the south during the three days of the Eid holiday, fighting including airstrikes escalated in Kandahar city on the last evening of Eid. Four out of the five provincial capitals are now reportedly partially or fully surrounded by a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) who reportedly also took control of four District Administrative Centres (DACs), while Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) reportedly conducted clearing operations supported by frequent airstrikes in Kandahar city.

Consequently, the ongoing ANSF clearing operations and NSAG activities in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces led to the displacement of civilians to adjacent areas within provincial capitals and neighbouring districts. Increased civilian casualties have been reported, specifically in the western and southern parts of Kandahar city, placing additional pressure on already limited health services.

According to provincial health officials, ongoing armed clashes, airstrikes, improvised explosive device (IED) detonations and shelling have inflicted a high number of casualties on civilians, including women and children. According to Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar city, more than 700 civilians have been killed and injured over the last couple of weeks. Both ANSF and the NSAG have reportedly warned people living in Police District 6 and 7 in Kandahar city to leave their homes due to an anticipated escalation in fighting.

Between 18 and 24 July, joint interagency teams provided 1,795 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kandahar with food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene and hygiene education, physiotherapy and cash aid. Nine interagency assessment teams are currently deployed to Kandahar to assess needs in the case of further displacement.