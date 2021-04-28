Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (19 - 25 April 2021)

South: Violence continued to affect civilians

The security situation deteriorated in the south mainly in Kandahar, Hilmand and Zabul provinces with targeted killings, improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and armed clashes affecting civilian and humanitarian activities.

Clearing operations were ongoing in Kandahar, Hilmand and Zabul provinces with nearly 1,060 IEDs reportedly been cleared by the Government. However, the threat of a large number of remaining IEDs continues to be a challenge for people across the south with eight civilian fatalities reported in the last week. In Arghandab district in Kandahar province, three out of six health facilities remain closed due to the presence of IEDs.

In Hilmand province, armed clashes have also been reported in different part of Lashkargah, Nawa-e-Barakzy, Washer, Nad-e-Ali, Sangin and Nahr-e-Saraj districts. While comparatively calm, sporadic fighting continued to be reported in Uruzgan and Nimroz provinces. In Zabul province, one civilian was killed and four others injured from three separate IED detonations and targeted killings.

According to provincial authorities, 1,302 people were displaced from Khakrez district to Police District 13 of Kandahar city, Kandahar province. The information has been shared with interagency assessment teams for verification.

Between 22 and 25 April, 1,575 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces received food, emergency shelter and relief items, water, sanitation and hygiene, but cash-based assistance is still needed. Further assessments are ongoing in Kandahar, Hilmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.

Some 1,050 IDPs (237 in Hilmand, 273 in Uruzgan, 265 in Zabul and 275 in Kandahar) have been identified to receive assistance in the coming days.