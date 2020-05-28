Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (18 May – 24 May 2020)

Northeast: 1,400 people displaced by ongoing fighting in Badakhshan

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) continued in the northeast mostly in Badakhshan and Kunduz provinces. Reportedly, 200 families (approximately 1,400 people) were displaced as a result of ongoing fighting in Jorm district in Badakhshan province.

Flash floods affected 47 households (329 people) in Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces.

Humanitarian assistance reached 539 people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Takhar provinces. Furthermore, 833 people displaced by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Takhar provinces in the coming days.

East: 14,651 people received humanitarian aid

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued across the east. On 21 May, a Body-Borne Improvised Explosive Device detonation reportedly injured two people in the Godamoona area, Behsud district near Jalalabad City.

A total of 8,421 people affected by natural disasters and conflict received relief items, food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and cash assistance in Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces. Also, 6,230 people received food under WFP’s seasonal support programme in Nuristan province.

In addition, 5,226 returnees, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. A total of 352 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,400 people to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days across the east.

From 21 to 23 May, 8,275 Afghan nationals returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan through Torkham border. Since 16 March, 62,000 Afghan nationals returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan through Torkham border. Movements of cargo and trucks continued through the Torkham border crossing six days a week.

North: Ongoing fighting displaced 8,400 people in Jawzjan, 1,400 people affected by flash floods in Sar-e-Pul

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued across the north. Reportedly, ongoing fighting displaced 8,400 people to Aqcha, Fayzabad and Khwaja Dukoh districts in Jawzjan province.

Heavy flash floods in Sar-e-Pul province reportedly destroyed 200 houses, agriculture lands and affected nearly 1,400 people. The humanitarian need of affected people will be evaluated by interagency assessment teams.

Interagency assessment teams verified 833 people affected by conflict in Balkh and Faryab provinces and 784 people affected by landslides in Almar district in Faryab province. In addition, 2,758 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces.

South: Over 3,000 people displaced by conflict identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Hilmand

The security situation in the south remained volatile, but calmed in comparison to the previous week. On 18 May, three civilians were reportedly killed and nine others wounded when their van was hit by a roadside improvised explosive device detonation in Mizan district on the way to Qalat, the provincial capital of Zabul province.

On 21 May, 608 people affected by conflict received food, relief and WASH items in Kandahar province. Furthermore, interagency assessment teams identified 465 families (approximately 3,255 people) displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Lashkargah district in Hilmand province. During the reporting period, local authorities in Uruzgan (ANDMA and RRD) distributed 10,000 bars of soap and 145 food baskets to vulnerable families affected by COVID-19 movement restrictions in Tirinkot, Uruzgan province. The distribution of soap was supported by the UN, while the food was provided by the private sector. Food was also distributed to the central region.

Centre: 595 people affected by natural disasters received humanitarian aid

Fighting and insecurity continued to be reported in the centre. On 19 May, an attack at a mosque in a Madrasa in Parwan province reportedly resulted in the deaths of 11 students and injuries of 9 others. 595 people affected by natural disasters received humanitarian assistance in Kabul, Paktya and Maidan Wardak provinces. Need assessments for 2,387 people displaced by conflict are ongoing in Parwan province.

West: Assessments ongoing for 56,000 people affected by conflict

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued across the west, though a slight decrease in violence was observed compared to the previous reporting period.

Interagency teams are continuing to conduct needs assessments of 56,000 people affected by conflict in the west.

From 16 to 21 May, 4,436 undocumented returnees came back from Iran, of whom 834 people (19 per cent) received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city. The number of returns in the reporting period increased by 30 per cent compared to the same period last week.

The west has 18 per cent of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide; 10 per cent of those affected in the west have recovered, making up 21 per cent of recovered cases in the country. For more information on COVID-19, please see the latest COVID-19 report.