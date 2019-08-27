Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (18 - 25 August 2019)

KEY FIGURES

PEOPLE ASSISTED (PAST WEEK)

2,700 People received assistance

IDPS IN 2019 (AS OF 25 AUG)

223,500 People newly displaced

195,500 Received assistance

RETURNEES IN 2019 (AS OF 10 AUG)

280,800 Returnees from Iran

17,000 Returnees from Pakistan

10,300 Returnees from other countries

HRP REQUIREMENTS & FUNDING

612M Requested (US$)

236M 38.5% funded (US$)

AFGHANISTAN HUMANITARIAN FUND

28M Contributions (US$)

5M Pledges (US$)

26.5M Expenditure

3.86M Programmable amount**

**Including carry over before HFU cost-plan 2020

North and Northeast: Clashes and displacement

On 18 August, Non-State Armed Groups (NSAG) attacked bases of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) on the Mazar-Shiberghan highway in Balkh District (Sharsharak Area) and in Chahar Bolak District (Khanabad and Mergan Tepa areas). Such attacks continue to cause interruptions in the delivery of humanitarian supplies for people in need and the suspension of road missions. Also on 18 August, heavy armed clashes between NSAGs and ANDSF were reported in Sholgara (Seyab village) and Zari district (District Administrative Center) in Balkh. Humanitarian partners have received initial reports about displacement of civilians from Seyab village to surrounding villages that will be verified in the coming days.

During the past week, inter-agency teams verified 980 conflict-induced IDPs (140 families) across the North region displaced by ANDSF and NSAG fighting over the past three months. Their needs will be assessed, and assistance provided. In addition, since 21 August, humanitarian partners provided aid to 1,239 conflict-induced IDPs (177 families) in Maymana City in Faryab province.

DACAAR distributed hygiene kits and WASH items, SCI mobile health teams provided health services and WFP and SCI distributed NFIs and food.

Similarly, in the Northeast, conflict, and displacement continued apace. Military operations in Eshkmesh district of Takhar have caused displacement of 1,000 families in Kunduz, 521 families in Taloqan City and more than 500 families in Eshkmesh District Centre. Inter-agency assessments verified 2,590 vulnerable IDPs in Kunduz, Baghlan, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces to receive assistance.