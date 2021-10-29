Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (18 – 24 October 2021)

IN THIS ISSUE

Ongoing preparation for winterization support in the South

Over 47,000 people receive food aid in the North-east

1,904 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the North

Civilians injured by Improvised Explosive Devices in the East

717 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the West

Snowfall and road conditions expected to challenge aid delivery in the Centre

More than half the population will face acute food insecurity in 2021