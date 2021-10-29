Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (18 – 24 October 2021)
IN THIS ISSUE
Ongoing preparation for winterization support in the South
Over 47,000 people receive food aid in the North-east
1,904 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the North
Civilians injured by Improvised Explosive Devices in the East
717 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the West
Snowfall and road conditions expected to challenge aid delivery in the Centre
More than half the population will face acute food insecurity in 2021
