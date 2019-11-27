Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (18 – 24 November 2019)

West: Humanitarian activities interupted due to access challenges

On 17 November, 10 civilians including three children were reportedly wounded by a magnetic improvised explosive device (IED) detonation in Hirat city. Two measles cases were detected among children of internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were newly displaced from Badghis to Hirat province. In the past weeks, several humanitarian partners suspended their activities in Badghis, Farah and Hirat provinces due to access constraints interrupting the delivery of life-saving assistance to malnourished children and health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services to people in need.

A joint needs assessment identified 637 IDPs in Farah and Ghor provinces who were newly displaced by conflict to receive cash for food, relief items, hygiene kits and WASH items in the coming days. Also, a humanitarian partner will provide tents for 3,500 people who were affected by floods in Gulran district in Hirat province in the coming days. Last week, 1,306 IDPs were reached with humanitarian assistance who were affected by conflict in Badghis and Farah provinces.

South: Conflict continued in Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces

Conflict continued between a non-state armed group (NSAG) and the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces with the latter supported by airstrikes. The ongoing fighting caused people from Gizab to flee to Tirinkot, Uruzgan province and from Shah Joi and Arghandab to the provincial capital of Qalat in Zabul province.

Three people were reportedly killed and eight civilians wounded by an IED explosion and rocket attack in Hilmand and Uruzgan provinces during the last week.

Last week, clashes near a health facility in Arghandab, Zabul province temporarily interrupted health services. The health facility is expected to resume its services once the security situation is stabilised.

Interagency assessments are ongoing to identify people who were displaced by conflict in Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. The delivery of humanitarian assistance has been ongoing for 330 people in need who were displaced by conflict to Zaranj, Nimroz province.

Negotiations are still ongoing to access around 250 families displaced within Arghandab district who have yet to receive assistance.

East: 5,663 people received humanitarian assistance

Interagency assessment teams identified 5,663 IDPs across the region as being in need who will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. 5,663 IDPs and returnees were reached with cash, food rations, WASH, health services and relief items such as items for winter.

Some 680 IDPs, including over 400 children, from Achin district remained displaced in Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province. Humanitarian partners have responded with additional aid, such as hygiene and winter kits, and tarpaulins to address overcrowding, in addition to WASH and nutrition assistance to address urgent needs.

Northeast: Over 7,000 people received humanitarian aid

One child was reportedly killed and five other civilians were injured in mortar attacks on the Independent Election Commission and surrounding areas.

Across the region, 7,098 people received humanitarian assistance in Takhar province. 1,260 IDPs who were affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces.

North: Over 2,000 people received humanitarian aid

Fighting between ANSF and a NSAG continued to affect civilians in Faryab, Balkh and Jawzjan provinces. Military operations ended in Andkhoy, Qurghan and Qaram Qul districts in Faryab province last week; initial reports indicated that civilians were displaced in Andkhoy district, Faryab province. Needs assessments of the newly displaced in Andkhoy district are ongoing.

Inter-agency teams verified 1,001 IDPs in Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces as being in need of assistance. During the reporting period, 2,457 IDPs displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. Also, 1,232 people received winterisation assistance in the northern part of the country.

Centre: 413 people received humanitarian assistance

Last week, 413 people who were affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Kabul, Kapisa and Parwan provinces. Humanitarian partners identified 10,815 people who will receive winter assistance in Kabul in the coming days. Also, cash assistance is ongoing for 2,000 returnees from Pakistan and Iran in Kabul province. Joint assessment teams verified 1,519 people as being in need of humanitarian assistance due to conflict in Ghazni and Kabul provinces.

On 24 November, an attack on a UN vehicle in Police District 9 in Kabul City resulted in one UN colleague killed and two others injured. The UN Secretary-General strongly condemned the attack in a statement reaffirming the commitment to continue to assist the Government and people of Afghanistan as the country strives for sustainable peace and development.