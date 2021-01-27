Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (18 – 24 January 2021)

South: Fighting reportedly displaced over 10,000 people in Hilmand

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.

In Kandahar, fighting continued mainly in Arghandab, Zheray and Panjwayi which is creating problems for farmers who cultivating the crops. Also, the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and illegal checkpoints on main roads connecting Kandahar to Hilmand and the western part of the country are hindering civilian movement.

In Uruzgan province, clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Dehrawud, Gizab and Tirinkot districts. IED detonations resulted in civilian casualties across Uruzgan province. A child was reportedly killed and two women wounded by an IED detonation in Sayed Abad area, Gizab district.

In Hilmand province, fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Nahr-eSaraj and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. Also, reports of targeted killings increased in Lashkargah city. The increased violence and insecurity affected civilian movements and humanitarian activities across Hilmand province. According to initial reports, 1,555 households (approximately, 10,885 people) were displaced in the past two to three weeks in Hilmand province.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 1,301 people displaced by conflict to receive immediate humanitarian assistance in Kandahar province. Following a needs assessment, 1,679 people affected by conflict will be reached with humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces.

North-east: 16,450 people received humanitarian aid

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the north-east. On 19 January, one civilian was reportedly killed and three others wounded in the Baghi Sherkat area of Kunduz city due to fighting. On 20 January, four civilians were reportedly wounded by ongoing fighting in Takhar province. On 21 January, one civilian was killed and two women were injured by crossfire in Barlas, Bakht Shah, Deh Magas villages in Argo district, Badakhshan province. Also, a civilian was reportedly killed in Baharak district of Takhar province. Three civilians were wounded by an IED detonation in Pul-e-Khumri city, Baghlan province.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 16,450 people affected by conflict in Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Assessment teams identified 1,253 people displaced by conflict in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

East: 35,070 people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the east mainly in Khogyani, Sherzad, Hesarak districts of Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces. On 20 January, a civilian was reportedly killed and three others wounded by an IED detonation in the Nurkor Khel area in Khogyani district, Nangarhar province. In another incident on 20 January, a civilian was reportedly killed and four others wounded by an IED detonation in the Zyarat area in Khogyani district, Nangarhar province.

Interagency assessment teams identified 3,430 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 35,070 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 539 newly displaced people, 3,192 people affected by natural disasters, 3,752 vulnerable people in host communities and 24,738 people who received seasonal support and food aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 9,106 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 8,255 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles.

West: 579 people assessed to be in need of humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable with reports of continued fighting and military operations in Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces. During the reporting period, 579 people displaced by conflict were assessed by interagency assessment teams and will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Ghor and Hirat provinces. Needs assessments of 530 families (approximately 3,710 people) affected by conflict continued in Badghis, Ghor, Hirat and Farah provinces. Winter support for IDPs and vulnerable people is ongoing across the west.

Centre: Violence and insecurity resulted in civilian casualties

The security situation remained unstable with continued reports of fighting and IED attacks in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost and Paktya provinces. During the reporting period, 10 civilians were reportedly killed and 11 others injured by increased fighting and IED detonations in Kabul, Kapisa, Khost and Ghazni provinces.

This week, 3,654 people displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance for winter in Daykundi, Ghazni, Kabul and Maidan Wardak provinces. Also, 6,398 people received humanitarian assistance for winter in Daykundi and Maidan Wardak provinces from the government. In addition, 210 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance in Logar province in the coming days.

North: 1,463 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. As fighting and insecurity intensified, civilian and humanitarian movements are assessed as risky along roads connecting provincial capital to district centres across the north.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,463 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Faryab, Samangan, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. A total of 3,739 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces. 98 people, who were affected by floods received household items and hygiene supplies in Shiberghan city in Jawzjan province. Also, on 19 January, 16,436 people received household items for winter support in Maymana city, Faryab province.