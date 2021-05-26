Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (17 - 23 May 2021)

South: Fighting continued with civilian displacement

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces with improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and armed clashes that affected civilians and humanitarian activities.

In Kandahar province, armed clashes were reported in Shah Wali Kot, Khakrez and Maywand districts. According to initial reports, 3,500 people from Maywand district were displaced to Kandahar city due to fighting. Almost, 500 people were reportedly displaced within Khakrez district due to insecurity and fighting.

According to WHO, Shahkariz health facility in Khakrez district has been closed since 1 May due to fighting in the area depriving some 8,000 people of access to healthcare.

In Hilmand province, fighting was reported in different parts of Bolan, Nahr-e-Saraj, Lashkargah, Nad-e-Ali and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. On 20 May, nine civilians including women and children were reportedly killed and two others were injured by a roadside IED detonation in the Basharan area in Nad-e-Ali district. According to local officials, 31,500 people were displaced by fighting in the last three weeks in Lashkargah city, Hilmand province. The main road between Lashkargah city to Kandahar is closed and people have been reportedly using mostly insecure alternative routes in Khoshkaba and Nahr-e-Saraj areas.

In Zabul province, the security situation worsened with reported regular armed clashes in outskirts of Qalat and Shah Joi districts.

During the reporting period, 1,786 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces. Needs assessments are ongoing for people affected by conflict in Spin Boldak district, Kandahar province and Lashkargah district.

North-east: 21,000 people displaced in Baghlan province

The security situation remained tense across the north-east mainly in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. More than 21,000 people were reportedly displaced in Baghlan province due to ongoing fighting. Ten interagency assessment teams are deployed in Baghlan province to assess the needs of IDPs.

During the reporting period, 9,828 people including 1,960 people affected by conflict, 7,210 vulnerable people and 658 people affected by flash floods received humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 2,639 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. An additional 1,722 people affected by heavy rainfall were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces in the coming days.

East: 21,798 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation in the east remained unstable. According to initial reports, some 14,000 people were displaced following clashes between ANSF and an NSAG in Mehtarlam city and Alishang, Alingar and Dawlat Shah districts in Laghman province that began on 23 May. Six humanitarian interagency assessment teams were deployed to the areas as response in Laghman has been ongoing since early May.

This week, 5,999 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance across the east. During the reporting period, 21,798 people received humanitarian assistance --- among them are 224 newly displaced people and 21,574 vulnerable people who received food rations as part of the COVID-19 response.

A total of 7,076 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 281 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. This week, several mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 1,942 children under five screened, 55 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 106 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

West: 2,366 people affected by flash floods receive humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable across the west with multiple reports of armed clashes and IED detonations. On 22 May, two civilians were reportedly wounded by an IED detonation in Chaghcharan city, Ghor province. Several key routes used by humanitarian partners to deliver emergency assistance and critical services are becoming increasingly insecure. Parts of Hirat-Badghis, Hirat-Chaghcharan, Hirat-Islam Qala routes have been affected by insecurity, including armed clashes and IED detonations. As a result of an ongoing fighting, a bridge connecting Obe district in Hirat province with other districts was reportedly destroyed.

A total of 2,366 people affected by floods in villages in Badghis and Ghor provinces were assessed and identified to be in need of emergency humanitarian aid. Humanitarian partners are providing basic humanitarian assistance, including food, relief items, hygiene packages, cash and emergency shelter repair items.

Centre: 4,900 people displaced by fighting

The security situation remained unstable across the central part of the country mainly in Kabul,Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, Paktya and Paktika provinces. According to initial reports, 4,900 people were newly displaced in Maidan Wardak and Khost provinces due to fighting. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,155 internally displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance in Ghazni province. In addition, 658 people affected by flash floods were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Bamyan, Daykundi and Kabul provinces.

North: Over 1,953 people received humanitarian aid

Armed clashes continued between ANSF and an NSAG in the north. A total of 203 IDPs affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to received humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Jawzjan province. Also, 35 people affected by flash floods will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Kohistan district, Sar-e-Pul province. On 18 May, 1,953 IDPs in protracted displacement received humanitarian assistance in Maymana city, Faryab province.