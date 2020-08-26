Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (17 – 23 August 2020

North-east: 52,500 people displaced by conflict in Kunduz Province

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued across the north-east mainly in Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Ongoing fighting reportedly resulted in the deaths of 17 civilians and injuries of 43 others across the north-east.

Some 7,500 families (approximately 52,500 people) were displaced by ongoing fighting since 16 August in Kunduz province and further displacement is expected. Some 5,000 families are seeking refuge in Kunduz city and 2,500 families are dispersed in remote villages in Khanabad District. In Kunduz, some displaced families are staying with relatives or friends, while others are sheltering in school compounds or have put up temporary shelters in open spaces. The most urgent needs are shelter, food, and safe drinking water. Humanitarian partners are supporting local authorities to respond to people in need and have deployed inter-agency assessment teams to affected areas.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 356 families (2,492 people) displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. A total of 13,804 vulnerable and food-insecure people affected by COVID-19 were reached with humanitarian assistance in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. In addition, humanitarian assistance reached to 1,736 people affected by the conflict in Badakhshan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

East: 9,429 people identified to receive aid

During the reporting period, the security situation remained volatile across the east mainly in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces with reports of armed clashes and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) causing civilian casualties.

Interagency assessment teams identified 245 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sherzad district, Nangarhar province; however, assessments were delayed due to insecurity and resumed on 25 August as the security situation improved. In total, 9,429 people were identified as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance across the east. This week, 371 people received humanitarian assistance in Nangarhar province. A total of 6,808 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 902 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: 9,408 people reached with humanitarian assistance

The security situation remained volatile in the north with the number of security incidents increasing from 81 to 91 compared to the previous week. Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued mainly in Balkh, followed by Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces.

During the reporting period, 9,408 vulnerable people including people displaced by conflict, returnees and people affected by COVID-19 received humanitarian assistance in Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. In addition, 210 people were verified as displaced by conflict in Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces by interagency assessment teams and will be receiving assistance in the coming days. 1,004 people in protracted displacement, host communities and recent returnees received basic health assistance through an NGO mobile health teams in Maymana city, Faryab province.

South: Interruption of humanitarian activities due to road blocks

During the reporting period, the security situation deteriorated across the south mainly in Kandahar, Uruzgan, Hilmand and Zabul provinces. Reportedly, roadside IEDs and road blocks contributed to the interruption of humanitarian activities and public and commercial movements in Chinarto district, Uruzgan and Arghestan district, Kandahar provinces. As a result, the price of food reportedly increasing significantly and may lead to an increase in food insecurity among vulnerable people over the long term.

A humanitarian partner plans to provide food to more than 133,000 people who were affected by the previous COVID-19 lockdown in Kandahar, Hilmand, Uruzgan and Nimroz provinces. In addition, 387 IDPs received food, hygiene supplies, and emergency latrines in Tirinkot district, Uruzgan province. 35 IDPs were identified to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Spin Boldak, Kandahar province.

West: Fighting and IEDs resulted in civilian casualties in Ghor province

During the reporting period, the security situation continued to be tense across the west mainly in Badghis and Ghor provinces. On 20 August, three civilians including a child were reportedly killed and a woman was wounded due to ongoing fighting in the Shorak area, Chaghcharan district in Ghor province. In another incident on the same day, five civilians were reportedly killed by an IED detonation in the Badghah area, Chaghcharan district in Ghor province.

According to local authorities, around 6,158 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 15 to 20 August of whom 760 received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city. During the reporting period, 1,100 people displaced by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Farah province. Needs assessments of people affected by conflict are ongoing in Badghis, Farah, Ghor and Hirat provinces.

Centre: 798 people received humanitarian assistance

The overall security situation in the centre remained volatile with several mortar shells and IED detonations reportedly resulted in the numerous civilian casualties in different parts of Kabul during the reporting period.

Local authorities provided assistance including food and hygiene supplies to 700 IDPs in Daykundi province. A total of 620 people displaced by conflict were identified to receive assistance in the coming days in Maidan Wardak and Kabul provinces. On 17 August, interagency assessment teams began assessing the needs of 1,211 IDPs in Logar province. In addition, 98 people affected by natural disasters received food in Paktya province while needs assessments of people affected by natural disaster in Maidan Wardak are ongoing.