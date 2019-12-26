26 Dec 2019

Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (16 December – 22 December 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Dec 2019
Northeast: Over 17,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a NonState Armed Group (NSAG) continued in Kunduz province. An NSAG allegedly prevented the movement of civilians on the main roads linking Kunduz to Baghlan and Takhar roads and reportedly killed one civilian in the Omar Khel area of Aliabad district in Kunduz province on 19 December.

Across the region, 17,353 people received humanitarian assistance.
Moreover, 1,162 internally displaced people (IDPs) who were affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

East: 10,521 people received humanitarian aid

Fighting and military operations continued in various districts in Nangarhar,
Kunar and Laghman provinces. Last week, interagency assessment teams identified 2,446 IDPs across eastern region as being in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance and will receive support in the coming days. In the east, 10,521 IDPs were reached with cash and household items as part of winterisation support and benefitted from food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health services and relief items such as items for winter. 7,646 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. This week, a total of 4,547 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

Life-saving humanitarian response also continued for IDPs from Achin district who live in the Directorate of Religious Affairs in Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province. Nutrition screening conducted by partners has found a total of 38 children with SAM and 37 children with MAM.

