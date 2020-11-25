Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (16 – 22 November 2020)

South: Fighting continued, winterisation aid needed

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in the south. In Hilmand province fighting continued in Lashkargah, Nahr-e-Saraj and Nad-e-Ali districts with a high threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED). In Kandahar province, almost all internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Arghandab district returned to their places of origin however the presence of IEDs reportedly hindered their access to their farms. In Uruzgan province, fighting continued in Dehrawud and Gizab districts and affected shops and infrastructures. According to local authorities, 700 IDPs from Nimroz were displaced to Zaranj city due to fighting in neighboring provinces. A needs assessment to verify this information will be conducted.

On 17 November, humanitarians provided tents, food, water, sanitation & hygiene supplies and cash assistance to 247 families (1,729 people) affected by conflict in Kandahar province. In addition, 11,465 people affected by conflict will be assisted in the coming days in Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.

With the onset of winter and mass displacement in Kandahar and Hilmand, there is an immediate need for winterisation assistance, particularly for warm clothes for children. Local authorities in Hilmand reported that 4,500 IDP families (approximately 30,000 people) require winterization aid in Lashkargah.

West: Needs assessments ongoing for 3,500 people

On 20 November, fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG in the Shorodak area in Shindand district, Hirat province reportedly resulted in the death of one civilian. Also on 20 November, two civilians were reportedly killed in the Nowabad area, Ab Kamari district in Badghis province. Needs assessments of approximately 3,500 people affected by conflict are ongoing in Badghis, Ghor, Farah and Hirat provinces.