Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (16 - 22 August 2021)

South: Prices increasing and healthcare strained

In the reporting period, the overall security situation in the south remained relatively calm, but uncertain. Reportedly, civilians are still affected by roadside Improvised Explosive Device(IED) detonations and stray celebratory bullets in provincial capitals.

Provincial hospitals have reported admitting a large number of civilians and Taliban fighters wounded during fighting who previously did not have access to hospitals due to ongoing clashes and road closures mainly in Kandahar province.

The increased number of casualties are putting additional strains on already limited health services in the region.

Currently, most major markets, money exchange dealers, banks and business areas are not fully functional, which is exerting additional strain on civilians and contributing to increased prices of food, medicine and other essential supplies in local markets.

On 22 August, 1,464 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were identified to be in need and will receive food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene, and hygiene education, physiotherapy services and cash aid.

North-east: 44,445 people received humanitarian aid

The security situation was reportedly calm in Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces. However, fighting was reported in Pul-e-Hisar, Deh Salah and Bano districts in Baglan province.

A total of 44,445 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. According to the WFP, most food items are not available in the market due to the closure of the main border crossings into the north-east which is hindering the movement of goods. Subsequently, the price of food rose significantly in Badakhshan over the past weeks.

North: 21,742 people affected by drought received humanitarian assistance

The security situation was relatively calm throughout all provinces in the north. Business and markets have reportedly reopened in provincial capitals. During the reporting period, 287 people were verified by assessment teams to be displaced by conflict and in need of humanitarian assistance in Faryab province. Also, 21,742 people affected by drought received assistance in Faryab province.

East: Clashes reported in Laghman province

On 19 August, seven civilians were reportedly injured in Asad Abad city in Kunar province. In addition, two civilians were reportedly killed and six others injured in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province following a protest on the country's Independence Day. On 21 August, armed clashes were reported between the Taliban and Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K) in Nuralam Sahib Valley, Alingar district, Laghman province.

In Nuristan Province, only a few health facilities with medical supplies remain functional, while the rest of the health facilities and district hospitals are lacking medical supplies and health personnel. Health services are continuing in Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar for the time being. However, WHO has signaled a dire shortage of heath supplies as they are relying on existing stocks to provide aid to hospitals. Food and other basic commodities in urban areas are available, but prices are increasing dramatically in some areas. Torkham border crossing remains open for trade.

This week, a total of 10,115 people displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Nangarhar, Kunar and Laghman provinces.

West: Humanitarians seek safe access for all aid worker

The security situation reportedly remained calm across the west with some security incident reported. Some operations including needs assessments and response are on hold with negotiations ongoing to ensure safe access for all staff. Some humanitarian agencies resumed their activities at a transit centre.

Centre: Mobile health teams provide health services to new IDPs

The security situation remained calm in most provinces in the central part of the country. Some security incidents and violence were reported in Kabul and Panjsher provinces.

Mobile health teams provided health services to internally displaced people who settled in new IDP sites in the Dasht-t-Badola area of Police District 7 in Kabul province.