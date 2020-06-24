Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (15 June – 21 June 2020)

Northeast: 1,064 people affected by floods received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Interference by NSAGs reportedly caused some disruption to humanitarian programming in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

Despite operational constraints and the spread of COVID-19, humanitarian assistance reached 1,064 people affected by floods in Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Furthermore, 175 people affected by conflict identified by interagency assessments teams will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Badakhshan and Kunduz provinces.

East: 20,084 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation across the east remains volatile and fighting continued between the ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Nangarhar province. On 14 June, one civilian was killed and four others injured when their vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) in Behsud district, Nangarhar province. In another incident, two civilians were reportedly killed by an IED detonation in Deh Bala district, Nangarhar province.

In Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, 11,383 people affected by conflict received relief items, food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and cash assistance.

Also, 8,701 people received food under WFP’s seasonal support programme in Laghman and Nuristan provinces.

Emergency cash assistance began for 1,000 nomadic families (7,000 people) currently stuck in Laghman due to COVID-19 movement restrictions.

In addition, 6,906 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. A total of 427 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

Locust infestations were reported in Nangarhar, Kunar and Laghman provinces. The UN is supporting efforts to control the desert locust infestation.

North: 5,655 people affected by conflict received humanitarian aid

The security situation remains volatile in Balkh, Faryba, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces.

Interagency assessment teams verified 1,519 people affected by conflict in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days. In addition, 806 families (about 5,655 people) displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Balkh and Jawzjan provinces.

During the reporting period, 45 families (315 people) affected by floods were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in Balkhab district, Sar-e-Pul province in the coming days.

South: Fighting displaced 800 people in Zabul province In the reporting period, security incidents involving armed clashes, airstrikes and targeted killings increased compared to previous week mostly in Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. Unconfirmed reports were received of civilian casualties in Khas Uruzgan (Uruzgan), Shah Joi (Zabul) and Sangin (Hilmand).

According to initial reports, more than 800 people were displaced due to both the threat of violence and ongoing fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG in Qalat and Shah Joi districts in Zabul province. An interagency assessment in Lashkargah is ongoing for 800 IDPs previously reported by local authorities in Hilmand.

West: 1,600 people affected by conflict received humanitarian aid During the reporting period, the security situation remained unstable across the west. According to initial reports, ongoing fighting resulted in small-scale displacement across the region.

From 14 to 21 June, 5,216 undocumented returnees came back from Iran, of whom 1,043 people received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city.

In Ghor and Hirat provinces, humanitarian partners assisted 1,600 people affected by conflict. Interagency teams are also conducting needs assessments of people affected by conflict in Badghis, Farah and Ghor provinces.

Centre: Security situation remained unstable resulting in 51 civilian casualties

The security situation remained unstable across the centre with 28 civilians reportedly killed and 23 others wounded in seven different incidents in Logra, Paktya, Khost and Kabul provinces.

Criminality, abductions, fighting and IED attacks were also reported across the centre. In the south-east alone, four children were killed and two others were wounded in a unexploded ordnance detonation in Dehyak district; 13 people were killed and 9 wounded by gunfire in three separate incidents in Musa Khel, Mandozayi and Terezayi districts in Khost province; and 3 people were killed and one wounded by IED detonation in Zurmat district in Paktya province.

