Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (15 – 21 November 2021)

South: Over 55,000 people in need of winter support

North-east: 248,000 people receive food assistance

North: 355,000 people receive food assistance

East: 138,000 people receive humanitarian assistance

West: 4,000 people in need of assistance identified

Centre: 2,800 people receive humanitarian assistance in Daykundi

During the reporting period, 17 civilians including women and children were injured by abandoned Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) in rural areas in Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces.

On 17 November, need assessments started for 260 families (approximately 1,820 people) who were reportedly displaced in August in Nimroz Province.

Assessments of vulnerable people in need of winterization aid are ongoing across the South. Some 7,886 families (approximately 55,200 people) have been identified in need of winterization assistance. Distribution of winterization assistance started on 16 November. So far 1,277 families (approximately 8,939 people) received cash assistance in Kandahar, Hilmand and Zabul provinces.

Since July 2021, 882,628 people received food assistance including wheat flour, pulses, oil and Salt under WFP seasonal support programme across the South.

Wheat seed and fertilizer distribution for 17,400 farmers affected by drought will be provided in the coming days.

On 16 November, a mission was conducted to Spin Boldak in Kandahar Province to assess the current capacity and needs of the Spin Boldak District Hospital which is a recipient of Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). A significant increase in patient caseloads have been reported at the hospital in the last three months due to lack of access to basic health services in other districts. Increases in number of cases of Severe Acute Malnutrition were also reported. Other immediate needs are the need for water, sanitation and hygiene supplies as the entire hospital has no ground water; additional space needed for mass casualty incidents; stable electricity for heating especially with winter approaching; and the sustainable payment of staff salaries into 2022. The mission also visited the IOM Reception Center at the zero point wherein cross border return and reintegration services, including basic health, are provided to returnees from Pakistan. Reportedly, at least 480 families have returned since the border reopened in November.

A total of 30,989 vulnerable and food insecure people were identified to receive humanitarian aid in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Some 35,399 vulnerable families (approximately 247,793 people) received food as part of WFP’s seasonal assistance programme in Badakshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. In addition, 11,788 internal returnees received humanitarian assistance across the North-east.

On 17 November, an inter-agency mission was conducted to Taloqan City in Takhar Province to meet with humanitarian partners and the de facto authorities. Given the limited number of humanitarian organizations in the province, the rise in the number of people in need is of great concern to the assessment team. In Takhar, needs assessments started for people affected by drought (150 households in Rustaq and 50 households in Farkhar district) who will receive relief items assistance. In Baharak District in Badakhshan Province, 36 households (approximately 252 people) were identified to receive shelter rehabilitation assistance, after their houses were destroyed in air operations before 15 August.

According to an NGO, all 37 health facilities in Nuristan province have been supplied with medical and non-medical supplies and health staff received their salaries for October 2021, facilitating the resumption of health access for 425,720 people. In addition, three COVID-19 hospitals and six COVID-19 response centers are being supported by the same NGO.

Need assessment teams have identified 987 people in Maymana City, Faryab Province who were displaced by conflict in August 2021 and are in need of assistance. A total of 2,352 people received cash assistance in Jawzjan, Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. In addition, 355,089 vulnerable people received one-month food assistance under WFP seasonal support programme across the North. A UN agency identified 970 vulnerable people to receive winter support in Sar-e-Pul and Samangan provinces.

On 18 November, WHO provided Nangarhar Regional Hospital with a Trauma Emergency Surgical kit and an interagency emergency health kit, among other critical health supplies. A total of 44,870 vulnerable people among host communities were identified to receive food aid as part of WFP’s seasonal support programme and winter support in Nuristan, Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Furthermore, 138,243 people received humanitarian assistance including 114,114 vulnerable and food insecure people under WFP’s seasonal support programme while 12,600 farmers received improved seeds, fertilizer and animal feed as part of agricultural support aid. In Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman and Nuristan provinces 6,832 IDPs received humanitarian assistance and additional 4,697 IDPs received winterization assistance. A total of 15,295 returnees and IDPs received emergency outpatient health services and 951 children were vaccinated against polio and measles.

Inter-agency joint assessment teams identified 3,973 vulnerable people including IDPs to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days in Farah and Hirat provinces. Access constraints continued to be reported as the main challenge in Badghis Province.

On 17 November, a magnetic IED attached to a civilian minibus detonated and reportedly resulted in the death of four people and injured eight others. Also on 17 November, another magnetic IED attached to a minibus detonated in Kabul City, Police District 3, Charahi Saheed area, and resulted in six injuries. Food packages were provided to 2,636 IDPs who were displaced in August in Kabul, Kapisa and Panjsher provinces. In addition, 2,856 IDPs received emergency relief items, winterization and cash for transport in Daykundi Province. A total of 1,820 people received heaters/fuel and cash assistance for winter in Ghazni City. Needs assessments and response are ongoing across the central part of the country.