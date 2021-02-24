Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (15 – 21 February 2021)

South: Fighting continued with civilian casualties and displacement

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued with reported airstrikes and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detonated in Hilmand, Kandahar provinces and some parts of Zabul province. In Kandahar province, fighting was reported in the Arghandab, Panjwayi and Zheray districts.

In Hilmand province, fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued with airstrikes reported in Nahr-e-Saraj and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. On 16 February, three civilians were reportedly killed when a rocket hit a house in Khosrabad village in Nawa-e-Barakzaiy district. During the reporting period, in another incident three civilians including two women were killed by an IED detonation in Band-e-Barq area in Nahr-e-Saraj district. Ongoing displacement continues to be reported in contested areas to Lashkargah city with needs assessment ongoing by interagency assessment teams.

In Zabul province, fighting continued between ANSF and an NSAG in Mizan, Tarnak Wa Jaldak and Arghandab districts. Ongoing fighting and airstrikes reportedly resulted in the temporary displacement of civilians in Arghandab district. The number of people displaced is being verified by humanitarian organisations.

During the reporting period, 2,494 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces. On 14 February, 2,621 IDPs received food, household items, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and cash-based assistance in Kandahar province.

North-east: 4,508 people received winter aid

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG intensified with reported targeted killings, assassinations, abductions and illegal checkpoints in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Two civilians were reportedly killed and five others were wounded when a mortar hit a residential area in Dasht-e-Qala district in Takhar province. In another incident, two children were wounded by an IED detonation in Argo district, Badakhshan province.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 2,492 people affected by conflict in Kunduz province. Assessment teams identified 1,015 people displaced by conflict in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. Also, 4,508 vulnerable people received winter assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

East: 19,957 people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG intensified in the east mainly in Khogyani, Sherzad and Hesarak districts, Nangarhar province. According to provincial authorities, approximately 18,000 people from these districts were registered as newly displaced.

Interagency assessment teams identified 3,430 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. During the reporting period, 19,957 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 3,080 newly displaced people, 952 people affected by natural disasters, 1,050 vulnerable people in host communities and 14,875 people who receive seasonal support and food aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 9,671 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 504 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. Seven mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 1,264 children under five screened, 42 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 106 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). The severe cases were admitted to the therapeutic feeding centres for treatment.

West: Insecurity resulted in civilian casualties

The security situation remained unstable with continued incidents in Badghis, Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces. As a result of hostilities, roads connecting Hirat to Saghar and Chagcharan were closed to civilian and commercial movements putting the supply of critical commodities such as food and relief items at risk. On 14th February, two civilians were reportedly killed by a roadside IED in Kushk district, and another civilian was killed and four wounded after an unexploded ordnance (UXO) detonated in Shindand district of Hirat province. On 16 February, a child was killed and a civilian was wounded by an IED in Muqur B district of Badghis province.

During the reporting period, 959 people displaced by conflict were assessed by interagency assessment teams and reached with food, household items, water, sanitation and hygiene supplies in Badghis and Hirat provinces. Needs assessments of people affected by conflict continued in Ghor and Farah provinces. Approximately 4,598 IDPs were reached with health services from humanitarian partners at informal IDP sites in Badghis and Hirat provinces.

Centre: 8,736 people received winter assistance

The security situation remained unstable in the centre. Fighting and IED detonations were reported in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika and Paktya provinces. According to initial reports, 700 people were displaced in Behsud district, Maidan Warak province due to fighting with the information still to be verified.

Interagency assessment teams identified 658 IDPs to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Khost and Paktya provinces. Approximately 8,736 people received winter assistance in Daykundi, Ghazni, Parwan and Logar provinces. In addition, 2,800 people were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive winter assistance in Parwan province.

North: 1,428 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

­Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,428 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. A total of 91 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Faryab province.