Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (14 – 20 September 2020)

North-east: 17,500 people displaced by fighting

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued across the north-east mostly in Kunduz and Takhar provinces. The ongoing fighting reportedly resulted in the new displacement of 2,500 households (about 17,500 people) in Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Also, 18 civilians were reportedly killed and 27 others wounded by clashes across the north-east. According to local Government authorities, a public school was impacted by an airstrike in Khanabad, Kunduz province which resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians and wounded 14 others including women and children. This week, interagency assessment teams identified 864 households (approximately 6,048 people) displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Humanitarian assistance reached 1,089 people affected by conflict in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. In addition, 1,043 vulnerable and food-insecure people were reached with humanitarian assistance in Kunduz province.

East: 18,886 people are in need of assistance

The security situation remained volatile and the number of security incidents increased slightly with 106 security incidents recorded compared to 95 in the same reporting period last week. Civilians reportedly continued to be impacted by ongoing armed clashes, airstrikes and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

In Nangarhar, a needs assessment of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were displaced by clashes near the border on 4 September was completed and 5,054 IDPs were identified to receive immediate humanitarian assistance in Muhmand Dara, Achin, Lalpur and Shinwar districts. So far, around 1,400 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Nangarhar province and the remaining will be reached in the coming days.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 18,886 IDPs as being in need of immediate humanitarian assistance. This week, 10,318 people affected by conflict and natural disasters including people affected by COVID-19 received humanitarian assistance. A total of 6,447 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 3,139 children were vaccinated for polio and measles. 15 mobile health teams providing nutrition support were deployed to several areas that are hosting people who were displaced by conflict and affected by natural disasters. A total of 5,780 children under five (47 per cent of IDPs and returnees) were medically screened. Of this number, 184 screened children suffered from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) whilst 425 children suffered from Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM). Severe cases were admitted into the therapeutic feeding centre for treatment. In addition, 258 children were provided vitamin A and 345 children received deworming tablets.

North: Humanitarian activities interrupted due to increased insecurity

The security situation remained volatile, with the number of security incidents increasing to 123 compared to 105 in the previous reporting period. Armed clashes intensified between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces with numerous civilian causalities being reported. The ongoing clashes and presence of illegal checkpoints resulted in the suspension of civilian movements along main roads and interrupted humanitarian activities. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,995 people displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces to receive aid in the coming days; and 2,058 people received humanitarian assistance. In addition, 1,269 IDPs in protracted displacement, returnees and vulnerable people in the host community received basic health assistant while 484 people received COVID-19 prevention information in Faryab province.

South: Over 2,200 people displaced by ongoing fighting

During the reporting period, the security situation in the south remained volatile with reports of IED detonations and hostilities between ANSF and NSAG mainly in Kandahar, Hilmand and Zabul provinces. In Kandahar, armed clashes continued and resulted in the displacement of nearly 700 people in Maywand districts. Further displacement is expected as the fighting has intensified in the district. Hostilities are ongoing in Zabul between ANSF and an NSAG in Shinkay, Arghandab, Mezan and Qalat districts. According to initial reports, more than 700 civilians were forced to flee their homes within Shinkay district in Zabul province. In Zabul province, civilian movements have been affected by roadside IEDs in Arghandab, Mizan and Qalat districts and is making it harder for people to access health services. In Uruzgan province, the road connecting Chinarto district and the provincial capital, Tirinkot is still closed with the suspension of movements of all supplies creating a dire need for food assistance in affected communities. In Hilmand province, reportedly more than 800 people displaced due to conflict from Nawzad, Nahr-e-Saraj and Nad-e-Ali/Marja districts to the provincial capital in Lashkargah. Needs assessments of displaced people along with access negotiations started in Kandahar and Zabul provinces. In Maywand district of Kandahar, interagency assessment teams verified 663 IDPs as being in need of aid. The coordination of humanitarian response is underway. On 15 September, some of the humanitarian activities in Dehrawud district, Uruzgan province previously suspended resumed following successful negotiations.

West: 1,562 people received humanitarian aid

During the reporting period, the security situation remained volatile. Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Qadis, Ab Kamari, Muqur and Jawand districts in Badghis province. According to local authorities, around 12,651 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 12 to 17 September of whom 874 received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city. During the reporting period, 688 people affected by conflict received humanitarian aid in Badghis and Farah provinces. The needs assessment of 1,400 IDPs is ongoing in Ghor province.

Centre: 8,260 people received humanitarian assistance

The overall security situation in the centre remained volatile and unstable. On 10 September, two civilians were reportedly killed and 11 others including children were injured by a radio-controlled IED in Matun district, Khost province. On 19 September, one civilian was reportedly killed and 20 others wounded by an IED detonation in Jani Khel district, Paktika province.

A total of 7,126 people affected by floods received humanitarian assistance in Maydan Wardak and Paktya provinces. Also, 1,134 IDPs affected by conflict received humanitarian aid in Logar, Khost and Maidan Wardak provinces.