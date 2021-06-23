Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (14 – 20 June 2021)

South: Conflict intensifies with civilian casualties

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) and changes in control continued in District Administrative Centres (DACs) in Zabul, Uruzgan, Hilmand and Kandahar and Nimroz provinces. Thousands of civilians were reportedly displaced along with more than a hundred civilian casualties, putting an additional strain on health services that were already stretched to the limit. Both primary and secondary roads connecting provinces and districts were intermittently blocked by an NSAG. Civilian movements and transportation of food items have been affected, specifically the transport of agricultural items. Intermittent outages of communication services in the south are adversely affecting information sharing among humanitarian partners. In Hilmand province, fighting in Nahr-e-Saraj district that began on 17-June resulted in the injury of approximately 100 civilians including women and children according to preliminary reports. Several houses, shops and grain stocks were reportedly damaged. Approximately 4,200 people were displaced, mostly within the DAC to nearby villages with some families reportedly moving towards Lashkargah in Hilmand, Hirat, Nimroz and Kandahar provinces. Local authorities reported 8,813 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Nimroz and Kandahar provinces who were newly displaced to Zaranj in Nimroz province and Kandahar city. Interagency assessments are ongoing in Lashkargah and Qalat in Zabul province of IDPs from contested districts within the provinces. Some farmers in Zheray and Panjwayi districts in Kandahar province reported not having enough water for irrigation from the Dahla Dam due to unequal distribution which is putting their agricultural outputs at risk and may result in internal displaced. On 13 June, 1,691 IDPs in Lashkargah received aid including cash assistance. Furthermore, aid for an additional 1,664 IDPs will be delivered in the coming days. The private sector in Hilmand provided food aid to 600 IDP families (about 4,200 people) in protracted in displacement in Lashkargah.

North-east: About 35,000 people displaced around Kunduz

An NSAG has expanded their territorial control in 14 districts. While the impact on civilians has been relatively low, three civilians in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces were killed and seven others wounded. About 35.000 people have been displaced by conflict around Kunduz. Humanitarian assistance reached 11,641 people affected by conflict, and needs assessments identified 2,026 people to receive assistance in the next few days. At present, drought does not pose an immediate threat in the north-east as the first agricultural season received enough rainwater to yield healthy harvests. However, provincial agriculture departments forecast water shortages affecting 60 per cent of farmers (some 586,861 people) in 12 districts during the upcoming agricultural seasons beginning in September 2021.

East: Polio vaccinators killed and injured in simultaneous attacks

On 15 June, six vaccinators were killed and three others wounded in simultaneous attacks in Jalalabad City, Surkhrod and Khogyani districts, Nangarhar province. The four-day (15-18 June) national polio campaign was halted in Nangarhar Province, depriving approximately 850,000 under five children of the polio vaccine. In Pachieragam District in Nangarhar province, ongoing fighting caused some 7,000 people to be displaced. In Ghaziabad in Kunar province, local authorities reported 1,050 people as displaced by clashes. Interagency humanitarian teams deployed to impacted areas to conduct assessments and respond to people in need. Reduced food production is expected to contribute to an already dire food security situation which is exacerbated by a La Niña event and continued dry spell. About 7,784 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance and 23,912 people received humanitarian aid.

West: Extreme and severe drought conditions affecting several provinces

According to FAO, Hirat, Badghis and Ghor provinces have come under extreme drought conditions and Farah is under severe drought conditions with a marked reduction in wheat production expected. During May 2021, precipitation levels in Hirat were significantly below the normal range. A shortage of potable water was reported in Qadis district in Badghis province. Food Security and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene partners are working to assist vulnerable people with food, cash and rehabilitate water sources. Currently 11 districts out of 44 districts in the west are under the control of an NSAG. Needs assessments for some 5,880 newly displaced people are ongoing.

Centre: Civilian casualties reported in several provinces

Insecurity and violence affecting civilians continued in Kabul, Logar, Wardak, Parwan, Khost, Ghazni, Paktya and Paktika provinces. This week, 26 civilians were killed, and 22 others injured in Kabul, Logar and Paktya provinces, due to magnetic and improvised explosive devices, mortar shelling and targeted killings. 1,519 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Paktya, Paktika and Daykundi provinces, while 1,435 IDPs were recommended to receive humanitarian assistances in Kabul, Paktya and Ghazni provinces. Some 10,500 new IDPs have been identified in Daykundi province.

North: 24,773 people affected by conflict, drought, COVID-19 receive aid

An NSAG made significant territorial gains in districts in Faryab, Balkh, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces, in addition to around Maymana city in Faryab province. Inter-agency teams identified 1,379 people to receive humanitarian aid in Balkh, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces. Some 2,450 IDPs affected by protracted conflict in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province and 1,323 IDPs in Maymana city received humanitarian aid. Cash aid for food was provided to 21,000 people in Maymana city on 14 June to mitigate the impact of the looming drought and limited livelihood activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Humanitarian actors are monitoring and responding to people affected by drought which is reportedly mild now in Jawzjan and Sari-Pul provinces. COVID-19 and drought response has been overshadowed by conflict that significantly surged across the north affecting operational and response capacity