Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (14 – 20 December 2020)

South: fighting continued in all provinces, 1,000 people displaced

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Arghandab, Zheray and Panjwayi districts of Kandahar, Nad-e-Ali, Nawa-e-Barakzaiy and Nahr-e-Saraj districts in Hilmand and Dehrawud and Gizab districts in Uruzgan and some parts of Zabul province. The presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and military operations restricted civilians’ movements and affected people’s access to health services.

In Kandahar province, the clashes continued in Arghandab, Zheray and Panjwayi, Arghestan, Maruf and Maywand districts. A total of 11 civilians were reportedly killed by an airstrike that hit a house in Arghandab during clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG. An investigation into the incident has been initiated.

In Hilmand province, military operations are ongoing in Lashkargah, Nad-e-Ali, Nahr-e-Saraj and Nawa-e- Barakzaiy. Civilian movement continued through the 601 highway in Hilmand province as other main roads are suspected due to the threat of IEDs. Furthermore, as it is the season for crop cultivation, the presence of IEDs is also impacting access to farms.

In Uruzgan province, clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Dehrawud and Gizab districts. Reportedly, two children were wounded in armed clashes in the Sardar Kalacha area in Dehrawud district.

In Nirmroz province, fighting with sporadic armed clashes continued mainly in Khashrod district. Reportedly, 1,000 people were displaced to Zaranj district in Nirmoz from Farah, Ghor and Hilmand provinces and other contested districts within the province. In Zabul province, armed clashes were reported in Tarnak Wa Jaldak and Arghandab districts with humanitarian implications yet to be confirmed.

North-east: 63,707 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between ANSF and NSAGs continued in the north-east mainly in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces. On 14 December, one civilian was reportedly killed during clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG in the Kalaw Gaw area of Kunduz city, Kunduz province.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 63,707 people affected by conflict in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Assessment teams identified 3,920 people displaced by conflict in Baghlan, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. In Kunduz province, 35 people affected by heavy snowfall were identified to receive humanitarian assistance. Also, humanitarian partners continued to deliver winter assistance to people in need across the north-east.

East: Several health facilities across Nuristan reportedly closed

The security situation in the east remained unstable. Since 28 November, 25 health facilities across Nuristan province were reportedly closed impacting approximately 100,000 people who are now deprived of access to basic health services. Negotiations are ongoing for the reopening of the health facilities.

Interagency assessment teams identified 12,145 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance in the east. A total of 20,370 people received humanitarian assistance including internally displaced persons (IDPs), undocumented returnees, and people who receive food as part of seasonal support. A total of 9,354 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 9,155 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles.

West: 10,500 IDPs received food assistance

The security situation remained unstable in the west. During the reporting period, approximately 10,500 people in Badghis province who were displaced by drought received food assistance as part of a seasonal support project. Need assessments are ongoing for people affected by conflict in Badghis, Farah, Ghor and Hirat provinces.

Centre: Intensified violence resulted in civilian casualties

The security situation remained unstable in the central part of the country. On 20 December, nine people were reportedly killed and 20 others wounded by a car bomb in Kabul city. On 18 December, at least 15 civilians including 11 children were killed and over 20 others wounded in an explosion in Gelan district of Ghazni province. No group has claimed responsibility for this incident.

This week, 1,785 people received cash assistance for winter and household items in Ghazni province. Needs assessments are ongoing for vulnerable people who are in need of winter assistance in Panjsher, Paktika, Kabul and Ghazni provinces.

North: 4,900 IDPs received winter assistance in Faryab

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Interagency teams verified 1,855 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. A total of 924 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance across the north. In addition, 1,252 people including vulnerable families from host communities, IDPs in protracted displacement and returnees from Iran received basic health assistance through mobile health teams in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. A total of 4,900 people displaced by conflict received winter support in Faryab province.

Funding Update

In 2020, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) provided US $74.3 million to humanitarian partners though one Standard- and six Reserve Allocations. Of that amount, 77 per cent supported projects implemented by national and international NGOs. National NGO partners received 20 per cent of the total AHF funding provided, directly or as sub-implementers of UN and International NGO partners. Thanks to the continuing and generous support by its donors, including new donors such as Ireland, Luxemburg and Kazakhstan, the AHF was able to fund 135 projects that provided life-saving humanitarian aid to over 5 million people in urgent need of assistance.