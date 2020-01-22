Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (13 January – 19 January 2020)

Northeast: Over 10,000 people displaced by fighting in Kunduz

Fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a NonState Armed Group (NSAG) continued in Kunduz province. According to initial reports, around 1,472 families (approximately 10,304 people) were displaced to Kunduz city and Khanabad district due to clashes in Aqtash district, Kunduz province. Access negotiations are underway to enable a joint assessment team to identify the humanitarian needs of people who were displaced from insecure areas in Tangi Bashir and Hazrat Sultan, Kunduz province.

Last week, 5,873 people who were affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Takhar and Kunduz provinces. Moreover, 1,001 internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Badakhshan, Baghlan, and Kunduz provinces.

East: Basic health services interrupted due to closure of health facilities

Military operations and fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Sherzad district in Nangarhar province during the last week.

On 13 January, 15 health facilities were closed in five districts (Khogyani, Surkhrod, Mohmandara, Lalpura and Achin) in Nangarhar province following threats by an NSAG. The closure of these health facilities resulted in the interruption of basic health services for 217,806 people including 47,027 children under five years.

Last week, interagency assessment teams identified 2,000 IDPs across the eastern part of the country who will receive winter assistance in the coming days. Across the East, 5,194 IDPs received cash assistance for winterisation, agriculture, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). 6,258 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. 426 (180 women and 246 children) IDPs from Achin district who have been displaced to Jalalabad city, Nangarhar province continued to receive life-saving humanitarian assistance.

North: Ongoing fighting displaced people in Faryab province

Clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces. Initial reports indicate that ongoing fighting displaced some families from Pashtunkot, Khwjasabzposh, Almar and Garziwan districts to Maymana city in Faryab province. Also, seven civilians including two children were killed and wounded as a result of the ongoing fighting between an NSAG and the ANSF and landmines in Belcheragh and Qaysar districts, Faryab province. Control of roads connecting Mazar-e-Sharif to Shiberghan and Andkhoy to Maymana remained contested; an NSAG reportedly has control over the roads and has been taxing commercial and logistic vehicles. Heavy snowfall caused the closure of roads around the Kohestan District Centre in Faryab province.

Interagency assessment teams verified 903 people displaced by conflict in Balkh, Faryab, Samangan, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. 3,983 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Balkh and Faryab provinces. 17,675 protracted IDPs received winterisation support across the North. Some, 143 IDPs who were affected by conflict also received emergency health assistance through mobile health services in Maymana city, Faryab province.

South: People killed and injured by heavy snowfall and rain

Continued heavy snowfall and rain reportedly killed 12 people and wounded 43 others across the South in the last week. In addition, five civilians were killed by the detonation of an Improvised Explosive Device in Kandahar.

Last week, 1,230 IDPs affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Kandahar and Zabul provinces. Also, 141 families affected by heavy rainfall were verified to receive assistance in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces. A humanitarian partner dispatched 33 Inter-Agency Emergency Health Kits including hard-to-reach districts covering the health needs of 99,000 people. Assessments were ongoing to identify people affected by natural disasters in Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.

West: Delivery of humanitarian aid interrupted due to road closure

Fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Hirat and Ghor provinces. Heavy snowfalls continued to hamper access to districts in Badghis and Ghor provinces, including the Bayan area that connects the Ghor provincial capital, Chaghcharan, to six districts. At least four children reportedly died in IDP informal sites in Hirat and Badghis provinces, and an additional four people died from exposure to cold weather in Hirat and Ghor provinces, including a mother and a newborn child. 22,775 people (5,061 families) were identified as in need of Sealing off Kits (SOKs) to insulate their tents and 3,128 people (695 families) in need of emergency shelter due to damaged and outdated tents, and poor makeshift shelter conditions in Hirat province. Partners continued to distribute SOKs to IDPs in Hirat province. Distribution of winterisation assistance to 4,422 IDPs (1,340 families) was delayed due to harsh weather and icy roads in Badghis province.

Centre: 1,609 people received winter assistance

Last week, 1,609 people received winter assistance in Daykundi, Kapisa and Panjsher provinces. 697 IDPs including 200 women received cash assistance in Kabul province. One person died and two others were injured when their houses collapsed due to heavy rainfalls last week in Khost province. On 18 January, two people were killed by avalanches in Nurkhosai village in Miramor district, Daykundi province in the Central Highlands, according to local authorities. Heavy snowfall and avalanches also resulted in the closure of roads connecting the Qunaq area and Miramor district in Daykundi province. During the past three years, heavy snow and avalanches reportedly killed eight people and affected some 350 people who had their homes damaged or destroyed in Daykundi province.

