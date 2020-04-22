Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (13 April – 20 April 2020)

Northeast: Hundreds of civilians displaced by conflict and floods

Armed clashed between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a NonState Armed Group (NSAG) displaced 150 families (1,050 people) in Badakhshan and 146 families (1,022 people) were impacted by flash floods in Kunduz. Five people were reportedly abducted at an illegal checkpoint on the Kunduz-Taloqan main road. 199 families that were newly displaced by conflict (1,3,93 people) were identified as eligible for humanitarian assistance in Baghlan and Badakhshan provinces.

The COVID-19 response is hindered by ongoing conflict and natural disasters (rain and floods). The lockdown decreed by provincial authorities is yet to be fully enforced. Schools, parks, and some businesses are closed. No restrictions have been imposed on the movement of humanitarian organizations. 10,346 people across the north received humanitarian assistance and 156 families affected by flash floods were reached with aid.

East: Over 16,000 received humanitarian assistance

The security situation remains volatile in east, with 68 incidents recorded including armed clashes, improvised explosive device (IED) detonations and cross-border shelling.

Heavy rains in Kunar Province resulted in casualties and house damages. On 17 April, six members of the same family reportedly died in Khas Kunar district when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rains in eastern Kunar Province. Provincial authorities assisted affected families with food and non-food items. Also, flash flooding was reported in Dangam, Bar Kunar, Shigal districts. Initial reports showed that around 300 people were impacted.

There are also reports that the heavy rainfalls also impacted on seasonal crops casting a gloomy picture of the harvest projections. Joint needs assessments have begun to identify immediate humanitarian needs.

On 21 April, the Torkham border crossing reportedly opened to allow Pakistani passport holders to return to Pakistan. Some 500 people are expected to cross per day, with movements at the border expected to continue for weeks to come.

Across the east, a total of 16,408 people received humanitarian assistance. This week, interagency assessment teams identified 1,960 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance.