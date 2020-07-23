Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (13 – 19 July 2020)

North-east: 1,988 people displaced by conflict

Fighting continued between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) in the north-east contributing to 1,988 people reportedly being displaced in Baghlan province. The overall insecurity is compounded by a rise in criminality. With the onset of the harvest season, the number of illegal checkpoints on main access roads has reportedly increased to demand taxes from farmers and other economic activities. The use of secondary roads increases the risk of attacks and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), affecting both civilian and humanitarian movements.

A total of 268 families (approximately 1,876 people) newly displaced by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Kunduz, Baghlan and Takhar provinces. Humanitarian assistance reached 452 families (approximately 3,164 people) displaced by conflict in Takhar province. Furthermore, 6,500 vulnerable and food-insecure people in Badakhshan province were reached with food assistance; and 166 people with specific needs received cash assistance in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces.

East: 25,000 people require immediate assistance

On 20 July, local authorities reported rocket fire hitting civilian residences in Kunar province near the border resulting in the deaths of eight civilians, including a child, and the injury of 11 others.

This week, interagency assessment teams recommended 24,745 people for immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 13,076 people received humanitarian assistance as follows: 224 internally displaced people; 91 people affected by natural disasters; and 12,761 people who received WFP seasonal food support. ANDMA distributed cash to families affected by shelling near the border, in addition to food and relief items. 7,005 returnees and displaced people received outpatient services and 429 children were vaccinated. The polio immunization campaign to reach 1.1 million children in the east is underway. The polio campaign teams are also distributing COVID-19 information.

North: Increased insecurity and dozens of civilian casualties

The general security situation in the north remained volatile and the number of security incidents increased significantly from 53 to 89 compared to the previous reporting period. Balkh Province recorded the highest number of incidents with 54. On 13 July, a complex suicide attack was carried out by an NSAG at a government facility in Aybak City, Samangan province resulting in dozens of casualties including 43 civilian injuries. An NSAG reportedly attacked the Almar and Chahar Bolak district centres in Faryab and Balkh provinces respectively. Four people were killed and 12 wounded by armed conflicts and landmine detonation in Qaysar, Pashtonkut, and Khwajasabzposh districts in Faryab province.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,148 people in Balkh, Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces as displaced by conflict to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. 898 people affected by protracted displacement, host communities and recent returnees received basic health assistance through mobile health teams provided by an NGO in Faryab province.

South: Fighting results in civilian casualties and displacement

The security situation deteriorated compared to the previous week, resulting in humanitarian implications in the south. Ground hostilities continued between ANSF and an NSAG, particularly in Kandahar, Uruzgan, Hilmand and Zabul provinces. Several IED detonations reportedly killed and wounded 15 civilians. Hostilities in Mezan and Atghar districts in Zabul province reportedly resulted in the temporary displacement of 15 families (approximately 105 people). Airstrikes and armed clashes were reported in Arghestan and Maywand districts in Kandahar province. An NSAG reportedly destroyed three key culverts on the road between Kandahar city and Arghestan district which interrupted civilian movement to Kandahar city, including ambulances.

On 16 July, 265 displaced people in Zaranj, Nimroz province received food, relief items and water, sanitation and hygiene. Furthermore, 1,172 displaced people in Tirinkot city, Uruzgan province and Zabul province will be assisted in the coming days. 27 Afghan National Army officers were trained in IED eradication in Hilmand province and will carry out clearance activities in the province.

West: Six IEDs result in casualties, the majority are children

During the reporting period, the security situation remained unstable across the region and an intensification of armed clashes was observed. Six IED detonations were reported in Hirat, Badghis and Ghor provinces resulting in the deaths of five civilians and injury of three others— the majority of whom were children.

2,260 people displaced by conflict in Ghor and Farah provinces were assessed and assisted by humanitarian partners with emergency cash, food, hygiene kits and relief items. In response to people displaced from Taqcha village in Pashton Zarghon district, Herat province, partners are assessing the needs of around 2,800 displaced people. Joint assessment teams will also assess 1,800 people affected by natural disasters in the coming week.

According to local authorities in Hirat, around 6,000 undocumented Afghan nationals returned from Iran and 544 people received post-return support packages from 11 to 16 July.

Centre: Security situation unstable and volatile in many provinces

The overall security situation in the centre remained unstable and volatile. Security incidents were reported in Kabul, Logar, Maydan Wardak, Parwan, Ghazni, Paktya, Paktika and Khost provinces. Increased NSAG activity was reported in several provinces including in previously secure areas of Kabul.

Humanitarian assistance was provided to 15 natural disaster-affected families (approximately 105 people) in Paktya province and 238 natural disaster affected people identified for assistance in Panjsher and Khost provinces. Needs assessments are ongoing for a reported 1,470 people affected by natural disasters in Parwan and Bamyan provinces. 91 were people identified to receive humanitarian assistance in Ghazni and a needs assessment is ongoing for a reported 2,177 people displaced by conflict in Kabul and Kapisa provinces.