Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (12 – 18 October 2020)

South: Thousands of people displaced by fighting

Continued fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) near Lashkargah city in Hilmand province forced thousands of people to flee their homes. The security situation reportedly deteriorated in several locations around the area including in Nahr-e-Saraj, Nawa-e-Barakzaiy, Nad-e-Ali/Marja and Lashkargah. Sporadic clashes were also reported along the highway between Lashkargah and Kandahar. As of 19 October, needs assessment teams verified 4,522 people displaced by conflict in need of aid. Some 400 families (about 3,000 people) were also temporarily displaced within Nawa-e-Barakzaiy district to Dasht and Kharaba areas.

In Hilmand province, several health facilities reportedly resumed activities partially on 12 October. Other health facilities remained closed and some health facilities have been partially damaged by the last week of conflict, depriving tens of thousands of people of access to healthcare.

During the reporting period, humanitarian organisations provided more than 3,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) with food, relief items, drinking water, cash and hygiene supplies and hygiene education in Kandahar, Nimroz and Hilmand provinces, while 3,558 more IDPs will be assisted in the coming days in Zabul and Hilmand provinces. Following an assessment, WHO provided a trauma kit to the department of health in Greshk City that is sufficient for 10,000 people over three months. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) announced 20 million AFS in aid for people affected by the emergency in Hilmand province. On 18 October, the Government established a temporary shelter with the capacity to accommodate 300 families in Lashkargah city to accommodate internally displaced persons (IDPs) who were living in open spaces or unable to pay rent. Humanitarian access to Lashkargah remains a challenge, however, access negotiation has been initiated locally to deliver food, relief items, tents and other humanitarian assistance to Lashkargah in NSAG controlled areas. Humanitarian advocacy continues to respond to IDPs in hard to reach districts in Nahr-e-Saraj, Nawa, Nad-e-Ali/Marja in Hilmand province and Dehrawud in Uruzgan province. Please see the latest flash update for more information.

West: Dozens of civilians killed and injured by attack in Ghor

The security situation remained unstable. On 14 October, six civilians including a woman and five children were reportedly killed and six others including women and children wounded when a private vehicle hit by a roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonation in Lar Sorkh Haji Akhter area in Kushk-e-Kuhna district, Hirat province.

On 18 October, at least 15 civilians were reportedly killed and more than 175 others were wounded by a Suicide Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (SVBIED) detonation behind the Afghan National Police Headquarters in Chaghcharan city, capital of Ghor province. The victims included women, children, three internally displaced people, a female humanitarian aid worker and 14 students and a teacher from a school for children with hearing impairment.

From 10 to 15 October, 16,671 Afghan nationals returned from Iran through the Islam Qala border crossing, of which 646 people received post-arrival assistance. This figure represents a 32 per cent increase in returns compared to the same period last week. During the reporting period, 982 people affected by conflict were assessed and assisted by humanitarian partners in Hirat and Farah provinces.

Centre: 2,821 people affected by floods received assistance

The security situation in the centre remained unstable mainly in Kabul, Kapisa, and Maidan Wardak, Ghazni, Paktya, Paktika and Khost provinces. 2,821 people affected by floods received assistance in Bamyan, Daykundi and Logar provinces. 4,200 IDPs received cash assistance in Logar province from ANDMA, an additional 1,385 IDPs were identified to receive assistance in Ghazni province next week. Needs assessments are ongoing for a reportedly 11,851 people displaced by conflict in Kabul, Maydan Wardak, Logar, Paktya, and Khost provinces.

North-east: 9,005 people reached with humanitarian assistance

Between, 9 and 12 October, 13 civilians were reportedly killed and 9 others were injured in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces due to the ongoing clashes. In addition, 20 homes were destroyed by flash floods in Imam Sahib district in Kunduz province. Assessment teams identified 678 households (approximately 4,809 people) displaced by conflict to be eligible for humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces to receive assistance in the coming days. During the reporting period, humanitarian assistance reached 1,287 conflict-affected households (approximately 9,005 people).

East: 26,369 people identified to receive immediate humanitarian aid

Clashes continued in Alishang, Badpak/Mehtarlam in Laghman province and Sherzad, Khogyani in Nangarhar province. Electricity and power were reportedly interrupted in Laghman and Nangarhar provinces due to ongoing fighting. IED attacks targeting local authorities reportedly resulted in civilian casualties in Nangarhar province. On 14 October, three civilians were reportedly killed while 14 others were wounded when an IED attached to a vehicle detonated in the Esmat Chowk area, Mehtarlam city in Laghman province.

26,369 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 23,324 people received humanitarian assistance including IDPs, undocumented returnees, people impacted by natural disasters, people from host communities and people who received unconditional seasonal support/food rations as part of the COVID-19 response. A total of 9,650 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services and 4,080 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: 1,890 people affected by conflict receive humanitarian aid

­Armed clashes continued between ANSF and an NSAG mainly in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Interagency teams verified 1,078 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces. 1,890 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance. In addition, 1,960 people including people in protracted displacement, host communities and recent returnees from Iran received COVID-19 prevention information and hygiene kits.