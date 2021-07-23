Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (12 – 18 July 2021)

South: Fighting continues including near border

Kandahar and Hilmand province witnessed a significant spike in conflict during the reporting period. A Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) reportedly continued to apply pressure on District Administrative Centres (DACs) and provincial capitals to expand areas under their control while Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) conducted clearing operations supported by airstrikes. Ongoing conflict reportedly led to the displacement of civilians with increased fighting resulting in civilian casualties in Dand and Zheray districts in Kandahar province and Lashkargah city in Hilmand province.

The intermittent closure of roads to/from districts and provinces, particularly in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces, hindered civilian movements and transportation of food items and humanitarian/medical supplies. Intermittent outages of mobile service continued. On 14 July, an NSAG reportedly took control of posts and bases around the Spin Boldak DAC and Wesh crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Closure of the border could affect trade and have adverse implications on local communities and the region. Due to insecurity around the DAC and border, humanitarian partners have temporarily suspended activities. Spin Boldak District Hospital remains operational.

Local authorities reported the presence of 3,780 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Zabul and Nimroz provinces, 700 IDPs displaced within Qalat district, Zabul province and 3,080 IDPs from Chakhansur district and neighbouring provinces displaced to Zaranj city, Nimroz province.

Between 13 and 15 July, interagency response consisting of food, relief items, water, sanitation, hygiene and hygiene education, physiotherapy services and cash aid was provided to 3,511 IDPs (2,086 in Kandahar and 1,425 in Hilmand) while preparations were ongoing to respond to 1,795 IDPs in Kandahar before the start of Eid celebrations.