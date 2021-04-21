Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (12 - 18 April 2021)

South: Fighting continued with civilian displacement

During the reporting period, fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued with reported improvised explosive device (IED) detonations in Kandahar, Hilmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.

In Kandahar province, the security situation was calm compared to last week but sporadic armed clashes were reported. IED clearance started in Arghandab district and 1,919 devices were defused in Bobar, Tabin, Barat Qalacha and Nagahan villages. Despite ongoing IED clearing operations, four civilians were injured by detonations in three different incidents during the reporting period. The threat of IEDs resulted in the temporary closure of three health facilities in Arghandab district.

In Hilmand province, hostilities were reported in the outskirts of Lashkargah city.

In the reporting period, fighting continued in Tirinkot and Khas Uruzgan, in Uruzgan province and in Shinkay of Nimroz province. Last week, two civilians were reportedly injured by IED detonations in Tirinkot district, Uruzgan province.

According to Nimroz provincial authorities, 805 people were displaced to the provincial capital Zaranj from neighbouring Khashrod district as well as from Ghor and Farah provinces. The information has been shared with interagency assessment teams for verification.

Approximately 350 internally displaced persons (IDPs) were displaced from Chino to Shah Joi district of Zabul province with further displacement expected due to ongoing fighting. Also, fighting was also reported in Shinkay district. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,566 IDPs to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Kandahar and Hilmand provinces.

North-east: 1,750 people displaced by fighting

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces. A total of 1,750 people were reportedly displaced from Estameng, Agibai, Mominabad, Rawza and Ismael Qishlaq villages to the district centre in Imam Sahib due to ongoing fighting in Kunduz province.

A total of 85 people affected by conflict received winter support in Faizabad district, Badakhshan province. Assessment teams identified 3,402 people displaced by conflict in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days. In addition, 2,471 people affected by flash floods received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

East: 35,609 people received humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Surkh Rod, Deh Bala, Lalpur, Pachir Wa Agam, Hesarak districts in Nangarhar province and in Sar Kani and Shiltan districts in Kunar province.

This week, 3,318 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. During the reporting period, 35,609 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 1,743 newly displaced people, 1,295 people affected by rainfall, 6,916 vulnerable people in host communities, 2,485 undocumented returnees and 23,170 people received food rations as part of the COVID-19 response.

A total of 5,742 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 283 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles.

Five mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 1,699 children under five screened, 42 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 123 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

West: 1,400 IDPs identified to receive humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable across the west. On 13 April, two civilians were reportedly killed and 18 others including women and children were wounded by a Vehicle-Borne IED detonation in Qala-e-Ghulam Seddiq Khan village, Farah city, Farah province.

During the reporting period, around 1,400 IDPs affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hirat and Badghis provinces. In addition, 726 IDPs affected by conflict received food and household items in Badghis province.

Centre: Fighting resulted in internal displacement

The security situation remained volatile mainly in Kabul, Kapisa, Logar, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika and Paktya provinces. On 12 April, fighting between ANSF and an NSAG resulted in the displacement of over 650 families (approximately 4,550 people) in Ghazni province, according to initial reports. Also, Qarabagh District Hospital has been closed since 12 April affecting around 80,000 people. In addition, people in Paktya, Panjsher and Maidan Wardak provinces were displaced due to insecurity and fighting.

Interagency assessment teams identified 5,166 internally displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance in Bamyan and Kapisa provinces. A total of 105 people affected by natural disasters received humanitarian assistance in Kabul province. In addition, 6,881 people received winter support in Daykundi province.

North: 3,493 people received cash assistance for food

Armed clashes between ANSF and NSAGs continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. A total of 4,410 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Faryab and Sar-e-Pul provinces. In addition, 3,493 IDPs in protracted displacement, vulnerable people and returnees received cash assistance for food in Sar-e-Pul province.

­Furthermore, 1,358 IDPs affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Faryab, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pul, Balkh and Samangan provinces. On 13 April, interagency assessment teams identified 161 people affected by landslide in early April to receive humanitarian assistance in Keshendeh district, Balkh province.