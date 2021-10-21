Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (11 – 17 October 2021)

In This Issue:

On 15 October, scores of civilians were killed and injured after a suicide bomb attack at a Shia mosque in Police District 1 of Kandahar City; 23 civilians including women and children were injured by abandoned IEDs in rural areas during the reporting period.

On 12 October, WHO supported four mobile health teams with medicines and medical supplies in the Zaranj Milak border area in Nimroz province. These supplies will cover the needs of 8,000 people for three months.

Among 46,956 vulnerable people identified by interagency assessment t eams, a total of 19,178 people were assisted with household items, hygiene kits, and tents in Kandahar, Hilmand, Zabul and Uruzgan provinces. The remaining people will receive household items in the coming days. Also, 1,942 families received cash assistance in Hilmand, Zabul, and Uruzgan provinces. This program that started in August will continue until 14 October with a target of 2,500 families to receive cash assistance.

In July, WFP launched a six-months’ seasonal support project in all provinces in the south. WFP is aiming to reach 592,956 vulnerable people (302,408 male and 290,548 female) including drought-affected people, IDPs, and returnees. So far, 324,296 vulnerable people (165,391 male and 158,905 female) received food assistance.