Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (11 – 17 January 2021)

South: Fighting continued in most provinces

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces.

In Uruzgan province, airstrikes and clashes between ANSF and an NSAG intensified in Gizab district. The conflict in Gizab district administrative centre resulted in the relocation of a humanitarian distribution site for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Khalaj village who had been displaced by conflict in Naik Bazar. IDPs are experiencing difficulties in accessing the distribution site as culverts have been destroyed between the district administrative centre and Khalaj village.

In Hilmand province, fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Nad-e-Ali and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. Fighting was also reported in Shamul Zayi district, Zabul province. In Kandahar province, the security situation remained tense mainly in Zheray, Panjwayi and Arghandab districts. Ongoing clashes with airstrikes and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) continued to impact the safety and movements of civilians across Kandahar province.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 328 people displaced by conflict to receive immediate humanitarian assistance in Kandahar province. Following a needs assessment, 1,303 people affected by conflict will be reached with humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Hilmand and Kandahar provinces. In addition, 3,257 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Kandahar, Hilmand and Uruzgan provinces during the reporting period.

North-east: 3,100 people displaced by fighting

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the north-east mainly in Kunduz and Baghlan provinces. On 6 January, 3,100 people were displaced from remote villages to Pul-e-Khumri district of Baghlan province and from insecure areas of Charkhab and Qabri Mirza Naseri to Kunduz city, Kunduz province due to ongoing armed clashes. Also, an unconfirmed number of civilian casualties were reported across the north-east due to ongoing fighting. According to initial reports, several civilians were reportedly abducted along the Kunduz and Ali Abad roads and at illegal checkpoints in the Chenzai area along the road connecting Taloqan to Khan Abad districts.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 8,050 people affected by the conflict in Kunduz province. Assessment teams identified 147 people displaced by conflict in Kunduz province to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

East: Nearly 2,000 people reportedly newly displaced and 12,712 people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the east mainly in Nangarhar province. The ongoing fighting in Khogyani, Sherzad, Hesarak districts resulted in the displacement of nearly 2,000 people to Surkh Rod district in Nangarhar province. The information has been shared with interagency assessment teams who will assess and respond to the needs of displaced people.

Interagency assessment teams identified 1,491 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 12,712 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 1,141 newly displaced people, 1,750 vulnerable people in the host community and 9,821 people who received seasonal support and food aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 9,671 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 8,079 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. This week, six mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 1,122 children under five screened, 46 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 95 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). The severe cases were admitted to the therapeutic feeding centres for treatment.

West: 1,073 people assessed to be in need of humanitarian aid

The security situation in the west remained unstable with reports of fighting and military operations in Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces. During the reporting period, 1,073 people displaced by conflict were assessed by interagency assessment teams and will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Farah and Hirat provinces. Needs assessments of 830 families (approximately 5,810 people) affected by conflict continued in Badghis, Ghor, Hirat and Farah provinces.

Centre: 9,296 people received cash assistance for winter

The security situation remained unstable with continued reports of fighting and IED attacks in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost and Paktya provinces. On 11 January, a civilian was reportedly killed and three others were wounded by a roadside IED in Ghazni city, Ghazni province. On 13 January, a civilian was reportedly wounded by a roadside IED in Matun district of Khost province. According to initial reports, 4,942 people were reportedly displaced by conflict in Logar province with needs assessments ongoing to verify this information.

This week, 1,960 people displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Kabul, Paktya, Logar and Khost provinces. Also, 9,296 people received cash assistance for winter in Bamyan, Daykundi and Maidan Wardak provinces. In addition, 7,742 people were recommended to receive immediate winter assistance in Ghazni and Kabul provinces in the coming days. Needs assessments continued for 15,400 vulnerable people in need of winter assistance in Ghazni, Kabul and Kapisa provinces.

North: 1,092 people recommended to receive humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG intensified in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. The ongoing fighting and insecurity continued to hamper the movements of civilians and humanitarian activities along roads connecting provincial capital to district centres across the north.

­Interagency assessment teams identified 1,092 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. Also, 462 people affected by conflict received cash assistance and hygiene supplies in Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh province.