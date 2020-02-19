Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (10 February – 16 February 2020)

IN THIS ISSUE

Ongoing fighting resulted in deaths and damage to health clinic and public school

Closure of health facilities in Laghman province

Ongoing fighting results in civilian deaths in Faryab province

Over 4,500 people receive humanitarian assistance

Avalanches cause deaths and destruction of houses

increased security incidents in several provinces in the West

Northeast: Ongoing fighting results in deaths and damage to health clinic and public school

Roads connecting Kunduz to Pul-e-Khumri and Kunduz to Taloqan were reportedly not safe due to fighting between the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) which included mortar shelling in Kunduz. Reportedly, the fighting resulted in the death of two civilians and damage to a health clinic and a public school in Kunduz province. Also, on 11 February, five students were killed by an Improvised Explosive Device explosion in Kunduz.

Last week, 2,310 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. Moreover, 763 internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by conflict were assessed and will receive assistance in the coming days in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz provinces.

East: Closure of health facilities in Laghman province

Since last week, six health facilities in Laghman province have remained closed impacting tens of thousands of people in need of healthcare. Negotiations are ongoing to reopen the facilities. From 1 to 27 January, 275 health care facilities have been affected by conflict resulting in 208 facilities closed and 33 facilities damaged or destroyed. UNMAS mine clearance operations were suspended in Marwara and Khas Kunar districts in Kunar province. Negotiations with an NSAG have been ongoing to resolve the issue.

On 9 February, a two-year old child among people displaced from Achin to Jalalabad died at Nangarhar hospital of an acute respiratory infection/pneumonia. The Haji compound where the displaced people were staying was empty as of 13 February after people were reunified with their relatives through the Nangarhar provincial authorities.

Between December and January, 844 people from Achin were displaced to the site and provided with life-saving assistance. During the reporting period.

Last week, interagency assessment teams identified 1,568 IDPs who will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days across the eastern part of the country while 3,017 IDPs received humanitarian assistance in Nangarhar province. In addition, 7,273 returnees, IDPs and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. This week, a total of 5,340 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: Ongoing fighting results in civilian deaths in Faryab province

Clashes between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces. Five civilians including three children were reportedly killed and wounded due to conflict in Qaysar district in Faryab province. The Andkhoy-Maymana road, under the control of an NSAG, remained highly contested affecting civilian movements.

Interagency assessment teams verified 917 people displaced by conflict in Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab and Jawzjan provinces. 2,688 IDPs received humanitarian assistance and winterisation support in Balkh and Faryab provinces.

South: Over 4,500 people receive humanitarian assistance

Fighting between the ANSF and an NSAG continued in Hilmand province. Reportedly, the continued fighting resulted in people in Nahr-e-Saraj district in Hilmand province being displaced. On 12 February, ANDMA reported that heavy rainfall affected nearly 1,500 people in Kandahar, Zabul and Uruzgan provinces. Joint assessment teams will identify the needs of affected people.

Last week, 4,576 IDPs affected by conflict and natural disasters received assistance in Hilmand and Zabul provinces. Need assessments are ongoing for people affected by natural disasters and conflict in Hilmand, Kandahar and Zabul provinces.

Centre: Avalanches cause deaths and destruction of houses

Last week, avalanches reportedly killed 8 people and destroyed 12 houses in Bamyan and Daikundi provinces. Between 5 and 13 February, Daydundi was hit with 21 avalanches. There are no rescue operation arrangements at the provincial level. Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters which affect an average of 200,000 people every year.

On 11 February, a Body-Borne Improvised Explosive Devise attack on the Afghan National Army in Police District 5 reportedly caused the death of three civilians including two children and injured 11 others.

Since 8 February, 45 primary health care facilities were closed by an NSAG in Paktya province. Only a provincial hospital and 11 other health facilities remain operational. Approximately 1 million people are unable to access basic health services due to these closures. Negotiations between community elders and the NSAG to reopen the facilities are ongoing.

1,078 IDPs who were affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Kabul, Logar and Paktika provinces, while 308 people affected by natural disasters received cash and hygiene assistance in Logar province. An additional 4,431 people in Daykundi and Kabul provinces received winter assistance.

West: increased security incidents in several provinces

Last week, the security situation in the western part of the country remained volatile with increased incidents reported compared to the previous week, especially in Balamurghab district in Badghis and Bala Buluk in Farah. 49 families (approximately 243 people) were identified as in need of humanitarian aid by an inter-agency team in Ghor province, with response planned in the coming days from an NGO operating in the area.

Funding updates

The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) received US $1.1 million from the Government of Switzerland to reach people in Afghanistan with urgent and life-saving action. Switzerland is one of the donors providing multi-year funding to the AHF.

