Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (10 – 16 May 2021)

South: Fighting continued with civilian displacement

The security situation in the south was assessed to be calmer compared to the previous week though military operations were reported before and after the three-day Eid holiday ceasefire. Despite the ceasefire, several improvised explosive device (IED) attacks and armed clashes were reported which affected civilians and humanitarian activities.

In Kandahar province, armed clashes were reported in Shah Wali Kot, Arghestan, Panjwayi, Maywand and Zheray districts. According to initial reports, 3,500 people from Maywand district were displaced to Kandahar city due to fighting. On 13 May, seven civilians including children were reportedly killed and two people were wounded when an IED hit a vehicle in Maywand Bazar and Panjwayi district.

In Hilmand province, fighting was reported in different parts of Nahr-e-Saraj, Lashkargah, Nad-e-Ali and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. According to local officials in Hilmand, internal displacement of civilians continued in Lashkargah city due to fighting and insecurity.

In Zabul province, approximately 4,200 people were displaced within the Takir area in Mezan district. This information has been shared with interagency assessment teams for verification.

On 10 May, 11 civilians were reportedly killed and 27 others were injured when a bus was hit by a roadside IED in the Pul-e-Sokhta area of the Tarnak Wa Jaldak district, Zabul province. The injured are being treated at the Mirwais Regional hospital.

Between 9 and 12 May, 1,807 internally displaced persons (IDPs) received food, cash assistance, relief items, water, sanitation and hygiene support in Hilmand, Kandahar and Nimroz provinces. Needs assessments are ongoing for people affected by conflict in Lashkargah district, Hilmand province, Spin Boldak district in Kandahar province and planned to be started in Mezan district in Zabul province.

North-east: 2,058 people received humanitarian aid

Despite Eid ceasefire, the security situation remained tense across the north-east. Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued mainly in Baghlan and Kunduz provinces. On 13 May, two civilians were reportedly killed and 14 others were injured by an IED detonation in the Sar-e-Dawa area in Kunduz city. Also, one civilian was reportedly killed and another injured due to armed clashes in Rostaq district, Takhar province.

During the reporting period, 1,694 people affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Takhar province. Also, 364 people affected by heavy rainfall received humanitarian assistance in Badakhshan and Takhar provinces. In addition, needs assessments are ongoing to evaluate the needs of 24,500 people displaced by fighting in Baghlan province.

East: 53,823 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation in the east remained unstable. On 12 May, two civilians were reportedly killed and four others were injured by an IED detonation in Sherzad district, Nangarhar province. On 16 May, one civilian was killed and another was injured in Bati Kot district, Nangarhar Province by an IED. Between 12-15 May, tribal conflict was reported in remote areas of Sham Valley, Nurgaram district, Nuristan Province resulting in several casualties including a child and damage/destruction of houses.

This week, 1,169 people were recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance across the east. During the reporting period, 53,823 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 7,462 newly displaced people, 3,801 people affected by heavy rain, and 42,560 vulnerable people who received food rations as part of the COVID-19 response.

Following negotiations,18 health facilities in Nuristan Province were reopened restoring access to basic health services to people in need.

West: 3,822 people affected by flash floods will receive humanitarian aid

During the reporting period, 3,822 people affected by recent flash floods were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Obe, Chisht-e-Sharif and Injil districts in Hirat province. In addition, 466 people affected by conflict were identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Farah Province.

Centre: Civilians casualties from IED detonations continued

The security situation remained unstable across the central part of the country. According to initial information, 490 people were newly displaced in Maidan Wardak province due to fighting. On 15 May, 11 people were killed and 23 others were wounded by an IED detonation in a mosque during Friday prayers in Shakar Dara district, Kabul province. In another incident, on 15 May, five civilians were killed and another one injured by a roadside IED detonation in Khawja Omari district, Ghazni province.

Interagency assessment teams identified 833 internally displaced people to receive humanitarian assistance in Ghazni, Logar and Kapisa provinces. A total of 721 IDPs affected by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Ghazni, Panjsher and Kabul provinces. Needs assessments of people affected by flash floods are ongoing in Bamyan and Daykundi provinces.

North: Over 8,000 people received humanitarian aid

­Armed clashes continued between ANSF and an NSAG in the north. A total of 882 IDPs affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams to received humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces.

Also,147 people affected by flash floods will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Samangan province. In addition, 8,050 IDPs in protracted displacement and vulnerable people received cash assistance in Faryab province. A total of 666 people affected by floods received relief items in Aybak city, Samangan province.