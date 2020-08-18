Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (10 - 16 August 2020)

North-east: 20,454 people received humanitarian aid

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued across the north-east mainly in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Roadside improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and illegal checkpoints along the main roads connecting Kunduz to Khanabad and Aliabad reportedly interrupted public movements and humanitarian activities, in addition to also posing a risk of abductions and target killings.

On 13 August, Abo-Osman high school in Taloqan city in Takhar province was reportedly set on fire and the guards were threatened and beaten. The high school was closed due to COVID-19 but the incident may lead to an interruption in education for around 3,000 enrolled students who were expected to start school on 22 August.

During the reporting period, interagency assessment teams identified 1,722 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. A total of 20,454 vulnerable and food-insecure people affected by COVID-19 were reached with humanitarian assistance in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) provided assistance including food for two months, relief items and cash to the two families affected by a landslide on 7 August in Nahrin district of Baghlan province.